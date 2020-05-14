Racine County open, city not

RACINE COUNTY — Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court's Wednesday decision allowing businesses to open, the City of Racine Health Department has since issued an order requiring many businesses to remain closed, keeping the Safer at Home order in effect.
The city health department's order applies to Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park, but doesn't apply to the entire county.
In response to the Supreme Court ruling, the Central Racine County Health Department on Thursday issued new, strong recommendations in the department’s jurisdiction, which includes all municipalities other than those under the city Health Department's jurisdiction.
Businesses in the CRCHD jurisdiction, which include Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Caledonia and all western Racine County communities, are urged to adhere to social distancing-related guidelines, which include, but are not limited to, the following:
- All retail establishments should limit the number of customers and staff to no more than 50% of store capacity.
- All restaurants should limit the number of customers and staff to 50% of establishment capacity. There should be no more than six people per table; tables should be arranged so that patrons at a given table are at least six feet from patrons at any other table.
- Bars should limit the number of staff and customers to 50% capacity.
- Mass gatherings whether indoor or outdoor should be limited to 50 persons or 25% of capacity, whichever is greater.
- Large venues and businesses should be limited to four people per 1,000 square feet.
- Places of public amusement, whether indoor or outdoor, should be limited to 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is greater.
- Festivals and fairs should be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled for now.
Failure by entities or locations to adhere to social distancing guidelines that results in people being infected or suspected of being infected may result in the spread of COVID-19 and further restrictions on those specific entities or locations.
“It's crucial that individuals and businesses adhere to smart practices and that individuals exercise safe behaviors so that we can prevent COVID-19 illness and deaths while supporting citizens who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” said Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for the Central Racine County Department. “If we do not maintain best practices, more businesses may be forced to close for prolonged periods due to a high number of sick employees or outbreaks."
City health department
Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox released the following statement with the official order for the city's jurisdiction.
“I know these are very difficult and highly unusual times, but Public Health's responsibility is to mediate and maintain the safety and welfare of our residents."
While the city health department’s order now goes through Tuesday, May 26. Racine Mayor Cory Mason said at a press conference on Thursday that there is nothing magical about that date. They would continue to watch the number of cases to determine what the next step is.
The city’s order makes one adjustment from the Safer at Home order. It takes “religious entities” out of the subsection that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, although religious entities must still take other safety precautions.
County health department
Throughout the county, county health officials said, businesses are encouraged to review the CRCHD document Recommendations for Reopening Our Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic online at www.crchd.com/covid-19 and the Rebound Racine County Task Force final report, which provides sector-by-sector action steps to safely and efficiently reopen. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. provided similar reopening guidelines.
Residents should strictly follow social distancing guidelines of at least six feet of separation between other people. Residents should limit travel, avoid crowds, wash hands regularly and wear masks when in public.
The Central Racine County Health Department jurisdiction includes Caledonia, Dover, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Norway, Raymond, Rochester, Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville, the Town and Village of Waterford, and the Town and City of Burlington.
The Central Racine County Health Department is a separate entity from Racine County government. It's also separate from the City of Racine Public Health Department, a jurisdiction that includes the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point.
