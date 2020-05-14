Racine County open, city not

Failure by entities or locations to adhere to social distancing guidelines that results in people being infected or suspected of being infected may result in the spread of COVID-19 and further restrictions on those specific entities or locations.

“It's crucial that individuals and businesses adhere to smart practices and that individuals exercise safe behaviors so that we can prevent COVID-19 illness and deaths while supporting citizens who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” said Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for the Central Racine County Department. “If we do not maintain best practices, more businesses may be forced to close for prolonged periods due to a high number of sick employees or outbreaks."

City health department

Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox released the following statement with the official order for the city's jurisdiction.

“I know these are very difficult and highly unusual times, but Public Health's responsibility is to mediate and maintain the safety and welfare of our residents."