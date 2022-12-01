 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE COUNTY

Racine County on track to hire new medical examiner

YORKVILLE — Racine County is on track to hire a new medical examiner.

The person likely to fill the position comes with experience from neighboring Kenosha County.

The county medical examiner is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected or unusual deaths.

Michael Payne Racine County medical examiner

Payne

While it has not yet been approved, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave wrote a report appointing Kristan Binninger as the new Racine County medical examiner, following the September retirement of former medical examiner Michael Payne.

A resolution regarding the creation of a full-time deputy medical examiner position, effective Jan. 1, 2023, and the transfer of $84,746 within the medical examiner’s 2023 budget was approved by an 18-0 vote after a first and second reading at the Tuesday County Board meeting.

Supervisors Marcus West of District 6, Tom Hincz of District 19 and Edward Chart of District 20 were excused from the meeting.

The report actually appointing the medical examiner was read aloud and referred to the Health and Human Development Committee.

Don Trottier

Trottier

District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier said the county is in the process of hiring this full-time deputy medical examiner as well as a full-time medical examiner.

Rebecca Porcaro has been acting as medical examiner in the meantime since Payne’s retirement.

The county is also to have several on-call employees in the medical examiner’s office that the new deputy medical examiner will train. Trottier said this is coming at no additional cost to the county.

According to Delagrave’s report, Binninger began her career as a deputy medical examiner with Kenosha County in 2011. She has extensive medicolegal death investigator experience.

Binninger is a certified medicolegal death investigator with the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators since 2014 and has led or participated in over 2,000 death investigations. Binninger’s responsibilities have included scene investigation, family notification and transportation of decedents, autopsy preparations and evidence preservation. She also possesses a certification in phlebotomy from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

The medical examiner’s office, located on the third floor of 1717 Taylor Ave., did not respond to request for comment before press time Wednesday.

From ‘archaic’ to modern

The county’s Health and Human Development Committee and Human Services Board held a joint meeting Monday to discuss the medical examiner’s salary increase and the addition of a chief deputy medical examiner position.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

“What we have found with the retirement of the previous medical examiner, we needed to update and change our ways of how we do business there. We were kind of operating on an archaic model,” Delagrave said. “We have challenges with fentanyl, and we have challenges with what needs to have an autopsy and what doesn’t, we really needed to change the way of what we’re doing in terms of business.

“We look at it as: Change is inevitable, but growth is optional. We want to grow and continue to move forward and do what’s best for the taxpayers, but to also deliver services such as this one, in particular, to be effective.”

Kristin Latus, deputy director for county Human Services department

Latus

Kristin Latus, deputy director for the county’s Human Services department, said Payne had hired a deputy medical examiner, but that individual decided the job was not for him.

Latus said that left the medical examiner’s office short-staffed and the Human Services department had stepped in to fill gaps. Latus said the department had looked at other medical examiner offices in the region to understand the needs of such a position, and how to make a competitive offer “above midpoint,” Latus said.

“There are shortages across the country for medical examiners, people who are qualified and want to enter into this field. Even though they don’t need to be pathologists, it’s still a really specialized area,” Latus said.

The Racine County medical examiner does not need to have a medical degree, hence why the county relies on Milwaukee County for pathology, toxicology and autopsies.

Many medical examiners were once law enforcement officers or investigators or emergency medical technicians. Payne was a Racine Police Department officer before becoming the medical examiner.

Latus said that, during the hiring process, her department sought out those including who worked in fire departments and those with an understanding of the human body.

The office is to be “stabilized” with this model of having a full-time deputy medical examiner, full-time medical examiner and several on-call employees, so there aren’t any gaps in service, such as during employee vacations and deer hunting season.

Because they are on-call, they do not come with an additional cost. The on-call employees either have another job or are retired, Latus said.

With this model, the county is able to provide “what our community and our families deserve,” Latus said.

“I think this is a great new position that we’re creating,” said Trottier, who is also on the Human Services Board. “This way, we’re not dealing with part-time people leaving and coming and going. So, great move.”

  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
  DAVID WAHLBERG
Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

