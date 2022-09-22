Racine County official denies political motive for publicly attacking governor on state paroles

Documents and 'Truth'

On Thursday, Republican state Sen. Julian Bradley, of Franklin, and Van Wanggaard, of Racine, attacked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Parole Commission for allegedly “stonewalling” their records requests for information related to all paroles since 2014. Wanggaard in a statement Thursday said they requested information from the Parole Commission “four months ago” and still have not received anything, so now Wanggaard said he plans “to invoke Chairman powers to obtain” the documents, as Wanggaard is chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

In response to a tweet about Wanggaard's demands by a Journal Times reporter, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tweeted "Tony Evers has been doing everything he can to talk about anything but the brutal murderers and child rapists being released by his parole commission. Now, we know he's even hiding information from elected officials. This is shameful. Wisconsin needs real leadership now."

No new convicts getting out on parole

When the Wisconsin Legislature put “Truth in Sentencing” laws into effect in 2000, it effectively ended the possibility of parole for anyone convicted after 2000.

Thus, the only people eligible for parole now are those convicted in the 1990s and prior. As a result, those who are now eligible for parole in Wisconsin are almost all older convicts who are less likely to commit serious crimes if released. Department of Justice data shows that those ages 16-24 are more than twice as likely to commit violent crime as those ages 35-40, and are five times more likely to commit violent crime than those ages 50-64.

— Adam Rogan of The Journal Times