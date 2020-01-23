Racine County offering trauma-informed care training

RACINE — The county is offering another trauma-informed care training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the county’s Dennis Kornwolf, Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., in classrooms C and D.

To attend a training, RVSP by emailing TICTraining@racinecounty.com.

Childhood trauma such as abuse, neglect, loss of a loved one, financial stress or any unavoidable traumatic event can have a profound impact on how young brains grow and increases the risk for substance abuse, mental illness, health problems and other issues. These traumatic events — also known as adverse childhood experiences or ACEs — disproportionally impact communities of color.

The Racine County Human Services Department has now trained a total of nearly 800 people in trauma-informed care over the past two years and has trained another 46 people to become trauma-informed trainers.

These new trainers represent 18 agencies and include attorneys, pastors, law enforcement professionals, school personnel and Racine County staff in the workforce, youth justice and child support divisions.