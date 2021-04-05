Racine County observes Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has joined Gov. Tony Evers in declaring April 12-16 as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.
According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During 2020, NWS confirmed 20 tornadoes touched down in the State of Wisconsin.
Racine County will once again be joining in the statewide Tornado Drills scheduled for Thursday, April 15. According to David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator, schools, businesses, families, and individuals have two opportunities to test their emergency plans during the April 15 statewide tornado drills.
Mock tornado
A mock tornado watch will be issued at 1 p.m. April 15, followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.
This year, the statewide tornado drill will no longer include an EAS Live Code Test issued by the National Weather Service. That means there will not be a NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast TV/radio alerts during drill times. As a result, outdoor warning sirens in Racine County will not be activated for the mock Tornado Drill.
“Racine County is not immune from severe weather,” commented David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator, “Since 1844, we have had 26 tornadoes and the 1888 tornado which hit the northside of the City of Racine still lists as one of the top 10 killer tornadoes in state history. Therefore, we need to be prepared and we need to take warnings seriously.”
Be prepared
Racine County Emergency Management recommends that every household and business take the following steps to prepare for tornadoes and severe weather:
- Get a NOAA Weather Radio. Weather radios broadcast official National Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When watches and warnings are issued, an alarm goes off.
- Do not rely solely on outdoor warning sirens. Outdoor warning sirens are not designed to be heard indoors and not every community has them.
- Sign up for email and cell phone text weather alerts. The Weather Channel is just one of many who offer this free service. In addition, there are several apps that you can get that offer weather watches and warnings.
- Get a Kit. When preparing for a possible emergency, it's best to think first about the basics of survival: fresh water, food, clean air and warmth.
- Have a plan. Designate shelter areas in the home and workplace. The safest place is generally the basement. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors, and outside walls. Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.
- Practice tornado drills at home and work.