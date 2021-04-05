Racine County observes Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has joined Gov. Tony Evers in declaring April 12-16 as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During 2020, NWS confirmed 20 tornadoes touched down in the State of Wisconsin.

Racine County will once again be joining in the statewide Tornado Drills scheduled for Thursday, April 15. According to David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator, schools, businesses, families, and individuals have two opportunities to test their emergency plans during the April 15 statewide tornado drills.

Mock tornado

A mock tornado watch will be issued at 1 p.m. April 15, followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.

This year, the statewide tornado drill will no longer include an EAS Live Code Test issued by the National Weather Service. That means there will not be a NOAA Weather Radio and broadcast TV/radio alerts during drill times. As a result, outdoor warning sirens in Racine County will not be activated for the mock Tornado Drill.