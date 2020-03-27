You are the owner of this article.
Racine County now with 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, seven more than yesterday
In Racine County, the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 17 on Friday afternoon, with seven reported in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. 

On Thursday, there were only 10 confirmed cases in the county. The increase of seven in one day is the most to date.

Thirteen people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday. 

In total, the state has tested 13,982 people. There have been 842 positive tests and 13,140 negative statewide, as of 2 p.m. Friday. 

While 842 is the number of confirmed cases in the state, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, estimates that it is possible for there to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case right now.

Tony Evers

Evers

Gov. Tony Evers confirmed that Milwaukee's African-American community is being hit hardest by the outbreak. Milwaukee County has the most confirmed cases (411) and most confirmed deaths (6), as of 1:50 p.m. Friday.

On Friday, Evers repeated something he has been saying all week: “We are in uncharted territory … Things are going to get worse before they get better."

