Racine County now has third highest number of confirmed cases in state

RACINE COUNTY — The county as of Friday has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and throughout the state, the governor is emphasizing “testing, testing, testing.”
That’s what Gov. Tony Evers and his top health advisers are all about right now.
Across 51 private and public laboratories statewide, more than 13,700 COVID-19 tests can be completed every day. That’s more than enough to reach the Department of Health Services goal of 85,000 Wisconsinites being tested every week.
But the actual number of people being tested has lagged. Over the past two weeks, no more than 5,525 tests were completed in any one day.
“Testing capacity does not mean much if we’re not running the tests,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said.
Once enough people are actually getting tested, Wisconsin’s public health experts will have a more accurate picture of how widespread coronavirus is (or isn’t) statewide.
On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide grew to 9,590. The percentage of positive cases when compared to the total number of cases has been on a gradual decline over the last two weeks. However, on Friday, 8.1% of tests came back positive, snapping a four-day streak of consistent decline; on Thursday, 5.7% of tests were positive.
Out of 106,855 tests in the state since March, 8.9% have come back positive.
Out of 4,067 tests in Racine County, 15.5% have come back positive, according to data posted by the state on Friday.
“The more we test, the more we expect numbers to rise over time,” Evers said.
The percentage of people with COVID who are hospitalized is down to 18%; on certain days in March and early April, 30% of cases were hospitalized. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the outbreak has gotten less serious, health leaders warned, but just that more people who don’t need intensive treatment are being tested and are able to self-quarantine at home.
Local state of emergency extended
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Friday extended the county’s state of emergency in response to COVID-19.
A release from the county stated that “This is a procedural step aimed at maintaining continuity of County government operations and positioning Racine County for state and federal resources. Note that this declaration extension is not related to the state Safer at Home order or coronavirus-related restrictions. Rather, it is necessary to allow County government to use its full resources to meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
No new deaths were reported across Racine County from COVID-19 on Friday, leaving the county’s total at 16.
There are now 672 confirmed cases in the county, with another 160 “probable” cases pending. According to the county, “Probable cases are symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but are presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive.”
Racine County’s total case count is now the third highest of any county in the state, behind only Milwaukee (with 3,722 cases) and Brown (with 1,777 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 627 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 455 cases.
Also in southeastern Wisconsin, Waukesha County has 387 cases and Walworth County has 226 cases.
You want it? You got it.
State health leaders are now advising that anyone who wants a test can get one. That message is the opposite of what was going on six weeks ago, when even some medical professionals who were experiencing coronavirus symptoms were unable to get tested.
That was because of a shortage of tests, a reality that has become less harsh in Wisconsin. “Right now, the state is in pretty good shape with testing supplies,” Evers said. He thanked the federal government for the supplies it’s been providing, but still said that more testing reagent and swabs are needed going forward.
More than two dozen free community testing sites have appeared around the state in urban and in rural areas, with a new emphasis being placed on health centers that serve tribal populations.
“We do want to make sure remote communities, including tribal nations, have access to testing,” the governor said Friday.
Racine County’s first community testing center will open Monday at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, and will be open for drive-thru testing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. until Friday, May 15.
“Anyone who goes to one of these community testing sites will receive their test for free. If you think you should get a test, we want you to get a test,” Evers said, although Racine County’s community test site is not unlimited. It will have the capacity to conduct 300 nasal swab tests each day.
Those who the state is most encouraging to get a test are: those who are experiencing COVID symptoms, those who have come in contact with the virus, essential workers and members of minority populations, particular those who are African American, Latino or part of a tribal nation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.