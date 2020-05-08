Racine County now has third highest number of confirmed cases in state

No new deaths were reported across Racine County from COVID-19 on Friday, leaving the county’s total at 16.

There are now 672 confirmed cases in the county, with another 160 “probable” cases pending. According to the county, “Probable cases are symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but are presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive.”

Racine County’s total case count is now the third highest of any county in the state, behind only Milwaukee (with 3,722 cases) and Brown (with 1,777 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 627 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 455 cases.

Also in southeastern Wisconsin, Waukesha County has 387 cases and Walworth County has 226 cases.

You want it? You got it.

State health leaders are now advising that anyone who wants a test can get one. That message is the opposite of what was going on six weeks ago, when even some medical professionals who were experiencing coronavirus symptoms were unable to get tested.