Racine County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19

"Unfortunately this number (of deaths) is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better," Evers said Friday afternoon. "Our hearts go out to the families and communities mourning these loved ones."

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm added, "We do expect the situation to worsen ... These deaths won't be the only deaths. There will be more."

Evers continued: "I want to recognize the hard work and courage of those caring for the patients with COVID-19, and all those on the frontline in the fight against this outbreak ... There are folks working around the clock to keep us all safe, our health care workers, our first responders, farmers, manufacturers, grocery store employees; and they can't stay at home.

"So, please, only leave your home if it is absolutely necessary."

Local look

At least two of Racine County's COVID-19 confirmed cases, and most of Kenosha County's cases, were the result of community spread — meaning they caught the virus locally, not from traveling to a "high-risk area" or having confirmed contact with someone else who was known to have the virus.