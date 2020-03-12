Racine County not likely to receive new circuit court branch

MADISON — Racine County was not among four Wisconsin counties selected to receive new circuit court branches, and Racine County Clerk of Courts Sam Christensen said he does not think that Racine County will likely be selected for a new court branch.

“I would be surprised if Racine was going to get another branch. Maybe if we see significant growth in the next year or two,” Christensen said. “As we sit right now, while our courts are certainly busy, our caseload isn’t as heavy as some other counties.”

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 470, which creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin that will be allocated by the director of state courts during the next three years — four each in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

On Monday, Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick named the first four Wisconsin counties that will be the recipient of new court branches — Calumet, Dunn, Jackson and Marathon.

“Based on thorough caseload analysis, demonstrated judicial need, county board support, and the ability to have the necessary facilities and support in place by the effective date, I have selected Calumet, Dunn, Jackson, and Marathon counties,” Koschnick said.

