Racine County no longer in "Very High" risk category for COVID-19, but vaccine supply remains low

Racine County is no longer in the "Critically High" or "Very High" risk categories for COVID-19, according to the state. But the current case rate of about 300 positive cases per 100,000 residents remains higher than the averages from March 1-April 30 and from Aug. 10-Sept. 21 of last year. As such, the case rate for the entire community remains in the "High" category, as defined by the Department of Health Services.

Local case rates were at or above the state's "Very High" category of 350-999 cases per 100,000 residents from late August until late January, and were in the "Critically High" category of 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 residents throughout most of November.

The county's case rate, which almost exactly mirrored the city's individual case rate, spiked in mid-November at about 1,600 cases per 100,000 residents, a height that hadn't even been approached in the first eight months of the pandemic.

The second-highest spike to date came in late April, when the city's case rate neared 700 cases per 100,000 residents, while the rest of the county's rate (not including the city, or the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay) barely surpassed 120 cases per 100,000.

Racine County's two health departments didn't receive requested vaccine allotments this week Racine County’s two health departments have reported that they did not receive their “full allotment of requested vaccine this week,” another hiccup in the bumpy rollout of coronavirus vaccinations reported statewide and nationwide.

Allotments fall short