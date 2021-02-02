Racine County no longer in "Very High" risk category for COVID-19, but vaccine supply remains low

Racine County is no longer in the "Critically High" or "Very High" risk categories for COVID-19, according to the state. But the current case rate of about 300 positive cases per 100,000 residents remains higher than the averages from March 1-April 30 and from Aug. 10-Sept. 21 of last year. As such, the case rate for the entire community remains in the "High" category, as defined by the Department of Health Services.
Local case rates were at or above the state's "Very High" category of 350-999 cases per 100,000 residents from late August until late January, and were in the "Critically High" category of 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 residents throughout most of November.
The county's case rate, which almost exactly mirrored the city's individual case rate, spiked in mid-November at about 1,600 cases per 100,000 residents, a height that hadn't even been approached in the first eight months of the pandemic.
The second-highest spike to date came in late April, when the city's case rate neared 700 cases per 100,000 residents, while the rest of the county's rate (not including the city, or the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay) barely surpassed 120 cases per 100,000.
Racine County’s two health departments have reported that they did not receive their “full allotment of requested vaccine this week,” another hiccup in the bumpy rollout of coronavirus vaccinations reported statewide and nationwide.
Allotments fall short
Still, as vaccinations appear to be the proverbial light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the county's (and state's) vaccine supply "remains limited," according to a Racine County notice.
Last week, the Central Racine County Health Department received only about 60% of the vaccine dosage it requested. On Tuesday, CRCHD reported that it received just 17% of its requested amount this week.
The City of Racine Public Health Department also is short on vaccine and as a result isn't taking any new appointments right now; last week, it received about 73% of its requested vaccines.
Likewise, local pharmacies have not received allocations.
Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, has a notice on its website stating: "Currently the demand for COVID-19 vaccine is extremely high. Unfortunately Lakeview Pharmacy did NOT receive any allocation from the state for the week of Feb. 2-5, therefore we do not have any appointments available this week."
COVID-19 vaccinations from ProHealth Care, which has a new Waterford location at 790 Cornerstone Crossing, currently are only available by appointment for patients 65 and older.
Froedtert Health has also paused scheduling of all first-dose appointments of COVID-19 vaccinations "due to the limited supply of vaccine received from the state," according to its website. "As soon as more vaccine doses are available, we will contact eligible patients again."
However, the health departments' vaccination efforts comprise a minority of the local vaccination efforts.
Local residents aged 65 and older are to be contacted by their health-care provider if they have a local doctor.
Where to learn more
Information on vaccine rollout from health care systems active locally can be found at:
Ascension reports it is currently focusing on vaccinating those in Phase 1B of state guidelines, including those who are 65 and older in addition to health care workers and first responders.
Advocate Aurora: advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid19-vaccine
Froedtert: froedtert.com/covid-19-vaccine-updates
For vaccine updates from CRCHD, go to crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.
For vaccine updates from the City of Racine's health department, go to racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine.
Local pharmacies taking part in vaccine rollout include:
- Good Value Pharmacy: goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations
- Lakeview Pharmacy of Racine: lakeviewpharmacy.com
- Walmart Pharmacies: corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine
- Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies: kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
More statewide info, including who is included in which phase of vaccine rollout, can be found on DHS's website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.