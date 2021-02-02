 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine County no longer in "Very High" risk category for COVID-19, but vaccine supply remains low
1 comment
alert top story

Racine County no longer in "Very High" risk category for COVID-19, but vaccine supply remains low

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine County is no longer in the "Critically High" or "Very High" risk categories for COVID-19, according to the state. But the current case rate of about 300 positive cases per 100,000 residents remains higher than the averages from March 1-April 30 and from Aug. 10-Sept. 21 of last year. As such, the case rate for the entire community remains in the "High" category, as defined by the Department of Health Services.

Local case rates were at or above the state's "Very High" category of 350-999 cases per 100,000 residents from late August until late January, and were in the "Critically High" category of 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 residents throughout most of November.

The county's case rate, which almost exactly mirrored the city's individual case rate, spiked in mid-November at about 1,600 cases per 100,000 residents, a height that hadn't even been approached in the first eight months of the pandemic.

The second-highest spike to date came in late April, when the city's case rate neared 700 cases per 100,000 residents, while the rest of the county's rate (not including the city, or the villages of Elmwood Park and North Bay) barely surpassed 120 cases per 100,000.

Racine County Case Rate COVID-19 as of Feb. 1

Allotments fall short

Still, as vaccinations appear to be the proverbial light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the county's (and state's) vaccine supply "remains limited," according to a Racine County notice.

Last week, the Central Racine County Health Department received only about 60% of the vaccine dosage it requested. On Tuesday, CRCHD reported that it received just 17% of its requested amount this week.

The City of Racine Public Health Department also is short on vaccine and as a result isn't taking any new appointments right now; last week, it received about 73% of its requested vaccines.

Likewise, local pharmacies have not received allocations.

Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, has a notice on its website stating: "Currently the demand for COVID-19 vaccine is extremely high. Unfortunately Lakeview Pharmacy did NOT receive any allocation from the state for the week of Feb. 2-5, therefore we do not have any appointments available this week."

COVID-19 vaccinations from ProHealth Care, which has a new Waterford location at 790 Cornerstone Crossing, currently are only available by appointment for patients 65 and older.

Froedtert Health has also paused scheduling of all first-dose appointments of COVID-19 vaccinations "due to the limited supply of vaccine received from the state," according to its website. "As soon as more vaccine doses are available, we will contact eligible patients again."

However, the health departments' vaccination efforts comprise a minority of the local vaccination efforts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local residents aged 65 and older are to be contacted by their health-care provider if they have a local doctor.

Where to learn more

Information on vaccine rollout from health care systems active locally can be found at:

Ascension: healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/vaccinations

Ascension reports it is currently focusing on vaccinating those in Phase 1B of state guidelines, including those who are 65 and older in addition to health care workers and first responders.

Advocate Aurora: advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid19-vaccine

Froedtert: froedtert.com/covid-19-vaccine-updates

ProHealth: prohealthcare.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations-what-you-should-know

For vaccine updates from CRCHD, go to crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.

For vaccine updates from the City of Racine's health department, go to racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine.

Local pharmacies taking part in vaccine rollout include:

More statewide info, including who is included in which phase of vaccine rollout, can be found on DHS's website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Black History Month Kickoff 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News