Racine County Memorial Day events today

Rochester’s 156th Consecutive Memorial Day Parade: The laying of flowers will take place at approximately 10 a.m. in the Rochester Cemetery, 31440 Washington Ave. Parade line up begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Station, 31020 Academy Road. Parade begins at 1:30 p.m.

Racine Memorial Day Parade: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, proceeds north on West Boulevard, north on Osborne Boulevard and ends at Graceland Cemetery. A ceremony follows at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

VFW Post 8343 Balloon Launch: Motorcycle parade leaving from The Penney Bar & Grill, 6959 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Parade travels from Penney Bar and around Wind Lake to the VFW memorial grounds. Events at The Penney Bar include music by TW & Company (noon-4 p.m.), raffles, Boy Scout food booth.

Memorial Service: American Legion Post 171, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, will hold the following: 8 a.m. Meet at Post 171 (Honor Guard in uniform). Proceed to the American Legion Memorial Park for 9:15 a.m. Memorial Day program, followed by a procession to Union Grove Memorial Cemetery, 5115 S. Colony Ave., for an honors ceremony. Legion family potluck picnic at Post 171 at 11 a.m.

American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494 of Caledonia will conduct Memorial Day services (public invited) at these locations:

9 a.m., McPherson Cemetery, 7100 block of Highway K, Raymond.

9:15 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery, Highway G and 76th Street, Raymond.

9:30 a.m., St. Louis Cemetery, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia.

10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 7 Mile and Nicholson roads, Caledonia.

10:30 a.m., Caledonia Memorial Cemetery, 6800 block of Nicholson Road, Caledonia.

11 a.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Highway K, Franksville.

11:30 a.m., Harvey Funk Post 494, 4700 block of Highway 41 (East Frontage Road), Caledonia.

Wisconsin Veterans Home Parade: Third annual Memorial Day Parade to honor the residents of Wisconsin Veterans Home. Interested participants are asked to meet from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, May 30, in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. (use the Highway 45 entrance).

Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans and to wave flags out the windows. The vehicles will leave the fairgrounds at approximately 2 p.m. and travel on highways 11 and C to the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. The parade will include vehicles from the Kansasville and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments. The parade will pass Boland Hall, Gates Hall and Fairchild Hall where residents will be outside or watching out the windows. Participants also include the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, motorcycle clubs from Wisconsin and Illinois, vintage car owners and anyone who wants to honor the veterans.

The parade will drive through the adjacent Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery which will be decorated for Memorial Day weekend with 23,000 flags on the graves of fallen heroes. The parade will make a final pass through the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Those we honor Scan each QR code with a smartphone and follow the link to learn about some of the local individuals who died while serving the United States in the Armed Forces, from the Civil War to Medal of Honor recipients in World War II to the 21st century.

