Racine County medical examiner's retirement was not unexpected, officials say

RACINE — Racine County officials say the county’s medical examiner has retired without any controversy and that he had been planning retirement since last year.

Michael Payne, who earned $85,000 a year in his taxpayer-funded job, stepped down as medical examiner effective Sept. 16 without any announcement or explanation.

A colleague in the medical examiner’s office later said Payne’s retirement was not planned and that it came as a surprise.

Payne, who presented no explanation in his official retirement notice, has been unavailable for comment since stepping down.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Human Resources Director Sarah Street both said the medical examiner had not expressed any frustration or dissatisfaction about his position.

“Michael was a very dedicated employee,” Delagrave said. “Michael definitely did a good job.”

The county executive said Payne had reached retirement age and had talked periodically about planning his retirement.

Payne was appointed medical examiner in 2013 after retiring from his previous position as a Racine police detective.

The position in the county’s Human Services Department is responsible for investigating all homicides, suicides and other unnatural deaths that occur in the county as a result of accidents or other unusual circumstances. The medical examiner makes final determinations on a person’s cause and manner of death.

Payne gave the county two weeks’ notice of his retirement, with his official retirement notice to the county dated Sept. 2 and the letter indicating that he would be stepping down effective Sept. 16.

Delagrave said the county generally does not announce such personnel changes unless the departing employee wants to make a public announcement.

“We want our public servants — our department heads — to go out the way they want to go out,” he said.

Milwaukee County’s medical examiner similarly retired in September without any explanation. In that case, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced the departure publicly the same day.

Officials in both counties said there is no known connection between two medical examiners stepping down in neighboring counties within a couple of weeks.

Street said Payne had talked about retirement previously and had decided to put it off until now.

“He made the decision to retire,” she said. “I don’t know the in’s and out’s of how he landed on that decision.”

The county posted the open position shortly after Payne’s stepped down, seeking applicants for a position paying between $63,926 and $90,858 a year. Officials are in negotiation with one applicant who has been offered the position.

Street said a change in county benefits has prompted other department heads to consider retirement, although it is not directly related to Payne’s retirement. Some employees decided it was time to retire after the county announced that contributions to Medicare would be eliminated for anyone who retired later than the end of 2021.

The county in recent years has lost its previous human resources director and its finance director.

Other factors involving the economy and a workforce shortage are adding to county hiring woes, Street said.

“It’s a perfect storm,” she said.