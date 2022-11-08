Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE — Racine County's medical examiner has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.

Michael Payne, whose appointed position gave him responsibility over death investigations in Racine County, had been on the job since 2013.

He was earning more than $85,000 a year.

A spokesman for County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Payne retired. But the staff member who has been appointed to replace Payne temporarily said Payne's departure was not expected — and was not entirely voluntary.

Rebecca Porcaro, who is serving as acting medical examiner, said Payne's retirement occurred about eight weeks ago and was a surprise to her.

"He wasn't planning on going," Porcaro said.

She declined to elaborate.

Payne could not be reached for comment. His official retirement notice to the county is dated Sept. 2 and indicates only that he would be stepping down effective Sept. 16.

County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse said he has received little information about the medical examiner's departure.

Roanhouse said the medical examiner's day-to-day operations are somewhat "independent" of the rest of county government.

"I heard he retired — that's all I heard," the chairman said.

Payne's departure is the second unexplained loss of a medical examiner in the region in recent months.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson stepped down without explanation in September after 12 years on the job. WISN-TV (Channel 12) has reported that internal county emails show Peterson felt his staff was overworked, underpaid and lacking in adequate facilities.

In Racine County, the medical examiner is responsible for investigating all homicides, suicides and other unnatural deaths that occur in the county as a result of accidents or other unusual circumstances. The medical examiner makes final determinations on a person's cause and manner of death.

Payne, a retired Racine police detective, had served as a deputy medical examiner for about three years when he was appointed medical examiner in January 2013. He succeeded Tom Terry, who served in the position more than 20 years before retiring.

Other details about the circumstances surrounding his departure were not available.

Andrew Goetz, spokesman for the county executive, said he was awaiting information from county human services staff. Goetz also said a search is underway to find a new medical examiner, that 11 people have already applied, and that the position has been offered to an applicant.

Porcaro, a deputy medical examiner under Payne for the past five years, said she was offered the job, but she turned it down because the salary was too small.

Porcaro works full-time as a firefighter with a lieutenant rank in the Racine Fire Department. Accepting the county's offer to become medical examiner, she said, would have required her to accept a $20,000-a-year pay cut.

Holding down the full-time job of acting medical examiner has required her to work nights and weekends, she said.

She said she hopes to go back to a part-time deputy medical examiner position once the county fills the top position.

"I haven't really had much of a day off," she said.