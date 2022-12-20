Racine County may pay $120,000 to settle excessive force lawsuit

RACINE — Racine County is a step closer to settling a federal lawsuit alleging excessive use of force was used during an arrest made by a Racine County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

The Racine County Board of Supervisors had a first reading on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for the proposed $120,000 settlement with Deandre R. McCollum. Final approval could come Dec. 27.

McCollum claimed in the federal suit his Fourth Amendment rights were violated by Deputy Edward Drewitz who tased him after he surrendered and allowed his K-9 partner, Friday, to repeatedly bite McCollum after he was on the ground and handcuffed following a brief footchase.

Michael Lanzdorf, the corporate counsel attorney for the county, said in a written statement: “As the matter is still pending, we cannot provide specific comment other than to state that the County continues to dispute liability. The settlement recommendation is not indicative of an admission of liability. Rather it appreciates the natural uncertainty inherent in litigation matters together with due consideration for ongoing defense costs.”

See and hear The arrest of Deandre McCollum was captured on Deputy Edward Drewitz's body camera footage, and later became publicly shared: youtube.com/watch?v=XGaVRywcke0&si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

A trial in the matter that had been scheduled for October was taken off the court calendar after the trial judge cleared his calendar for at least six weeks with no comment except that the cases could be rescheduled to a later date. If a settlement is reached, no trial would occur.

Response

Marcia Bhuler, director of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, questioned whether justice was served.

RWRJ has closely followed the case.

“While $120,000 sounds like a lot of money, we don’t feel the County Board truly considered the pain, suffering and trauma that was inflicted on Deandre McCollum in the way a jury might have,” Bhuler said.

She added it was understandable why McCollum would have accepted a settlement.

“As an impoverished Black man trying to restart his life, no one can blame him for accepting this settlement rather than waiting perhaps years for a jury verdict,” Bhuler said. “The county’s unwillingness to be accountable for this flagrant violation of Deandre’s rights speaks volumes about the systemic problem we have in our community where this sort of violence, particularly against men of color, is accepted.”

She concluded by noting such settlements affect everyone because “unfortunately, the taxpayers of Racine County can continue to expect costly settlements and judgements until authorities are willing to deal with excessive use of force by local law enforcement.”

The arrest

The case started in August 2018 when Drewitz observed someone get into a vehicle and then get out again with a box of fast food.

Suspicious, Drewitz attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle purportedly because the window tint on the vehicle was too dark, but instead a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as McCollum.

The pursuit ended when McCollum crashed the vehicle, then got out of the vehicle and fled.

Drewitz sent his K-9 partner, Friday, after McCollum in an encounter that was recorded by the officer’s body camera.

In the video, after Friday catches up to the fleeing McCollum and McCollum ends up on the grass, the officer can be heard to saying “lay on the ground” while McCollum is on his knees, his hands were to his sides, his pants had been pulled down and Friday was biting his leg. When McCollum does not immediately get to the ground, Drewitz deploys the Taser, and McCollum goes down.

In the body camera footage, McCollum can be heard saying, “I give up” and “Get this dog off me.”

Drewitz handcuffed McCollum, who was then face down on the ground.

Then, Drewitz let go of the dog and Friday attacked McCollum again, biting him multiple times. In court documents, the officer claims he let go of the dog to use his police radio.

McCollum can be heard repeatedly pleading for help in the video.

Federal court

McCollum’s lawsuit has been making its way through the federal court process since it was filed in March 2021.

McCollum won an important victory in August 2022 when the federal court denied Drewitz’s motion for summary judgement, which is a legal procedure that asks the court to make a judgment on the merits of the case before trial and is used when there are no material disputed facts.

Drewitz claimed he did not violate McCollum’s constitutional rights and was otherwise protected by qualified immunity.

Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, who was originally nominated to the federal court by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1987, responded in a written decision that is was too early to be discussing qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity has long been a hurdle to overcome on claims of excessive use of force. Qualified immunity was intended to shield government representatives from lawsuits filed in connection to actions they took while going about their duties.

Critics of qualified immunity argue it is a shield that allows law enforcement to avoid culpability for excessive use of force by allowing law enforcement officers to argue they were not put on notice that their actions were problematic because the law was not clearly established, the language used by Drewitz in his request for summary judgment.

McCollum's attorney, Mark Thomsen, did not respond to a request for comment.

In photos: Racine Women for Racial Justice's first-ever An Evening of Excellence everyone get in close Miss Racine and her mother Trevor Jung Mary Pucci Marcia Buhler Virginia Buhler Dustan Balkcom, Titus Talent Straegies Angelina Cruz Betsy Balkcom Laura Powell Nick Demske Community award Laura Sumner Coon Sherry James Sherry James with the board of directors Crowd shot Adrienne Moore Lyrical Lioness Pastor Ernest NI'a Tom Buhler Volunteer of the year