Racine County man who admitted to illegally requesting ballots appears to have been subpoenaed by DOJ

Harry Wait, the Racine County man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots to prove he could, has been "subpoenaed to felony court," according to the group Wait leads.

Wait has admitted to, on July 26, using the names of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason to go online and request absentee ballots addressed to them be delivered to Wait's Town of Dover home.

A ballot addressed to Mason ended up being delivered, but Vos' was never delivered. A ballot addressed to state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, was also delivered to Wait's home, but Wait says he never requested Behnke's ballot.

Wait informed election officials, including Vos and Mason as well as Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, of what he did via email after 3 a.m. July 27.

In a phone call on the morning of July 27, Wait asked Schmaling if he would be arrested, to which Schmaling replied "Hell no." In a Facebook post July 29, the Sheriff's Office aimed to clarify Schmaling's statement, saying "Criminal arrests, where police physically place a citizen in handcuffs, are made after thorough investigations and the formulation of probable cause. Criminal arrests are not based upon late-night emails and requests to be arrested."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice launched an investigation into Wait. That investigation is believed to still be ongoing. The DOJ did not immediately reply to a request for comment on this story.

The news of Wait being subpoenaed came out Wednesday afternoon after a post was made on a social media channel controlled by HOT (Honest, Open, Transparent) Government; Wait is the president of HOT Government, a group that has aimed to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and has also spread unfounded claims of there being widespread fraud within Wisconsin's election system.

A photo also posted to the social media channel, hosted on the Telegram smartphone application, appears to show Wait holding the subpoena while speaking with two DOJ officers outside of a home.

Wait said he had "no comment" regarding the subpoena Wednesday, but did say in a phone call "My real crime is exposing the vulnerabilities of a system that is inherently weak." Wait then accused elections officials of "malfeasance and maladministration ... (because) it's incredibly simple to get somebody else's ballots."

Despite Wait showing it is possible to have someone else's ballot mailed to any address without providing voter ID and allegations from Schmaling of "vulnerabilities" in the election system, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said in a statement July 28: "There is no indication of any vulnerability with the MyVote (online) application. The idea that absentee ballot requests made online, via MyVote, are more susceptible to fraud is false."

State elections officials noted that if individuals don't break the law, then fraud would not occur.

Schmaling called for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to disallow requesting absentee ballots be sent to an address that is not on file, a request that WEC declined.

Elections officials have repeatedly noted that the information needed to request absentee ballots online is identical to what is needed to request a ballot by mail. To request a ballot online without marking the voter as indefinitely confined, all that is needed to request a mail-in ballot is the name of a registered voter who has voted by mail before and the voter's birthdate.

While Democrats have universally rebuked Wait and called for him to be arrested, the situation has divided Republicans.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, an Oshkosh Republican, said last week “I certainly wouldn’t prosecute whatever he (Wait) did ... I appreciate what he did.”

After learning that Wait had requested his ballot, Vos, a Republican, said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: "His (Wait's) actions are sad. If election integrity means anything, it means we all have to follow the law — Republicans and Democrats alike."