RACINE — Racine County has increased the number of foster homes and reduced the number of children placed in foster care outside of Racine County, according to Racine County officials. While there is still work to be done, that effort is being celebrated during May, which is designated as National Foster Care Month.
“We are so grateful for the tireless efforts of foster families, Racine County staff and community members that manage and coordinate the foster care program,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated in a news release. “Their compassionate and dedicated service changes the lives of kids and teens every day.”
Addressing the shortage
Foster home shortages have created issues in not only the county, but the state. The county took steps to address the problem with the creation of the Racine County Task Force in 2016. The task force still meets quarterly.
State Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester also formed a state foster care task force in 2017, which ultimately recommended 13 bills aimed at streamlining the foster care system.
Racine County launched the Bring Them Home campaign in 2018 to recruit and license new foster homes in Racine County and bring back local children who were placed in homes outside the county.
By the end of the year, the number of children placed in care outside Racine County dropped by about 50 percent, while the number of licensed foster homes increased by 10 percent.
In total, approximately 160 foster families provided homes to more than 400 Racine County children in foster care in 2018.
Supporting foster parents
Kerry Milkie, youth and family manager for Racine County Human Services, said that a focus on providing foster parents with support has helped ease the burden on foster parents.
“With the Bring Them Home campaign, we have developed community partnerships that are able to support foster parents in ways that they didn’t have access to in the past,” Milkie said.
Racine Zoo provides foster children with camp scholarships. There are also clothing closets for foster children on the east and west end of the county, area churches provide activities for foster families, and proceeds from the Habitat for Humanity Restore goes to support foster children.
The support has allowed the county to retain foster parents they had, while also increasing the number of foster parents. The county also regularly holds recruitment events for those considering foster care. The increase in community awareness about foster care has also helped, Milkie said.
Two temporary foster care shelter facilities also opened in the county in 2018, helping ease the burden of placement and helping keep sibling groups together.
While work has been done and results are being seen, more foster parents are still being sought. “The need is still there, additional foster homes are absolutely welcome,” Milkie said.
Events planned
In appreciation of local foster families and foster care program supporters, Racine County plans to coordinate activities — including a signed proclamation from Delagrave — which recognizes the efforts of community members improving the lives of youth who are a part of foster care.
To learn how to help the Racine County Foster Care program, call Dan Chiappetta of Racine County Foster Care at 262-638-6509 or email him at dan.chiappetta@racinecounty.com.
For more information on the Racine County Foster Care program, go to racinecounty.com/fostercare or Facebook.com/RacineCountyFosterCare.
