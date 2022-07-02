Racine County looking to spend more than $380,000 to hire professionals to support people in crisis

YORKVILLE — Racine County government is looking to spend more than $380,000 before the end of the year to create 12 positions to support people in crisis.

One position would support those facing violence, while the other 11 would support those experiencing mental health crises.

Improving mental health services has long been central to the platform of Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave since he was first elected in 2015. These proposals could be the next big step in that.

The agenda for a special joint meeting of two county committees, scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, was released Friday.

Violence

The agenda is led by a request to allocate $79,727 for a new “Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator” through “a new project for Voices of Black Mothers.”

Voices of Black Mothers United is a national nonprofit, and it is led locally by loved ones of people who died from gun violence. The group is working hand-in-hand with local governments and law enforcement to address violence in the Racine area.

Mental health

Racine County is also looking to up staffing in its SAIL program. According to the county, “SAIL is a short-term crisis stabilization center for Racine County adult residents having a mental health crisis. SAIL operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. SAIL offers 13 beds available to community residents. While at SAIL, individuals will be closely monitored for safety and linked to resources to address their mental health crises. This service is free to residents of Racine County.”

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting includes creating multiple new positions:

Four community service providers.

One community service supervisor.

Five crisis professionals.

One crisis supervisor.

For those 11 positions, the county is looking to allocate $304,219.

Recent tragedy

A Racine man, Malcolm James, died June 1, 2021, in the Racine County Jail after being arrested four days prior as he was experiencing a mental health crisis; James had called 911 after setting his own apartment on fire. James had twice been taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital because of his crisis, but was returned to the jail after each hospital visit.

He stopped breathing when, after officers entered his cell because he had been hitting his head against the wall and tased him, multiple officers pressed their weight on James as other officers tried to remove Taser prongs from his back. No charges were filed for the death.

What happened to the asylums? And should we bring them back? | Part 1 of series For people having mental health crises, there’s often no place for them to go. That’s why they end up in jail so often — more often than they end up getting actual, long-term help.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office cast doubt on the medical examiner’s conclusion of asphyxia, writing in a release that the medical examiner’s conclusion was not based on “physical signs” but solely on a “review of the video,” taken from body cameras of the officers who put James into the restraint chair. Outside experts brought in by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, including one connected to a network of known pro-police witnesses, disputed the medical examiner’s conclusion and instead blamed the death on a possible heart attack linked to James’ weight and heart issues.

The situation brought wider attention to how few mental health beds there are remaining in the United States, leading to many (if not most) people experiencing mental health crises who come in contact with police ending up in jail rather than receiving treatment.

Policy experts who weighed in on the case have said James’ case highlights the U.S. need for more investment in mental health facilities, rather than incarceration facilities.

“It’s a common fact that incarceration exacerbates mental illness,” Elizabeth Sinclair Hancq, director of research with the Virginia-based Treatment Advocacy Center, told The Journal Times last year.

