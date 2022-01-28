Racine County looking to prosecute more gun offenses after receiving federal grant

YORKVILLE — The Racine County District Attorney's Office, which prosecutes nearly all criminal cases in the county, is expected to expand after receiving a new federal grant.

The Racine County Board at its meeting Tuesday authorized acceptance of a $323,000 Smart Prosecution Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant will provide funds for equipment and staff to support the DA’s Office and a multi-agency Violent Crimes Task Force.

Ninety communities around the nation applied for the Smart Prosecution Grant. Racine County was one of only 25 to receive an award.

The grant will fund a specialized prosecutor and a machine that will add shell casings recovered by law enforcement to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

The VCTF, by utilizing the NIBIN, hopes to solve and prosecute more cases to make Racine County streets safer. The NIBIN is the only national network that allows for the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to aid in solving and preventing violent crimes involving firearms. The county said in a release that the technology is vital to any violent crime reduction strategy because it enables investigators to match ballistics evidence with other cases across the nation.

DA looks to imprison all gun offenders

Racine County DA Tricia Hanson said in a news release that she's grateful the county received the grant. The resources from the grant will allow the county to enter data into NIBIN faster and more efficiently.

"The problem of gun crime in our community is very real and ever-present," Hanson stated. "Prosecutors in Wisconsin have the laws we need to prosecute gun crimes; what we need is resources. The endless debate on gun control does little to help those of us on the front lines of this problem.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, in Racine County, prosecutors recommend prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally. These cases have the highest priority in my office and the illegal use of firearms will not be tolerated here."

The task force will involve a partnership with federal and local law enforcement including the DA's office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Racine Police Department. The goal of the task force will be a reduction in gun crimes within Racine County.

"We must take steps to reduce gun violence in our community, and this award will make a difference in this effort," County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. "I will continue to work with the District Attorney and our partners in law enforcement to keep Racine County residents safe."

Lt. Michael Smith of the Racine Police Department said the RPD is "honored" to have partnered with the DA's Office on the application for the grant. Funds from this grant will allow the department to further the NIBIN program which is currently housed and managed by the RPD.

“We are extremely pleased that Racine County was awarded this grant," Smith said in the release. "In partnership with the ATF, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and surrounding law enforcement agencies we can further our mission of becoming a regional NIBIN site.”

