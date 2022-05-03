Racine County libraries may be hit with unexpected funding cut from neighboring Walworth County

BURLINGTON — Libraries in Racine County could be losing thousands of dollars in support from neighboring Walworth County, putting a squeeze on libraries in several communities.

Walworth County officials, however, say they are taking steps to reconsider the estimated $45,000 funding cut and possibly restore the lost funding.

Library directors, meanwhile, are holding out hope that the unexpected issue can be resolved before they face a financial crunch that, they say, could force cuts in operations and facility improvements.

Burlington Public Library Director Joe Davies said his facility stands to lose $26,000 in funding from Walworth County.

“It’s a lot of money,” he said.

Facing less severe funding cuts are libraries in Racine, Waterford, Rochester and Union Grove.

Walworth County allocates the money under a state law that requires counties to support nearby libraries on behalf of residents who cross borders for services because their own community has no such facility.

The system has benefited the libraries in Burlington and Waterford in particular because their proximity to Walworth County means that many residents cross the county line and use the facilities.

Racine County similarly provides funding to libraries in Walworth County.

Both counties traditionally have allocated funding equal to 100 percent of the costs incurred by their neighboring libraries. State law, however, only mandates support at a level equal to 70 percent.

Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said county officials this year tweaked their formula for funding libraries both inside and outside Walworth County. In the process, funding for neighboring out-of-county libraries was reduced to the 70-percent level.

Estimating the total funding cut at $45,000, Luberda said officials are working to determine if they can distribute more money to Racine County libraries to reverse the funding cuts.

“That’s a topic that’s still on the table,” he said. “The issue isn’t resolved yet fully.”

At the Waterford Public Library, Library Director Heather Kinkade said if her library’s $10,000 in lost funding is not restored, the facility could be forced to curtail spending on the acquisition of new materials for public borrowing.

With a yearly budget of about $800,000, the library would suffer from losing $10,000, Kinkade said.

“That would be very significant for us,” she said.

Both counties are part of the Lakeshores Library System, which includes 14 individual libraries. The system helps in distributing funds to its member libraries, and officials are working to address the funding shortfall with Walworth County.

Steve Ohs, administrator of the Lakeshores Library System, said the cross-border financial support — also called open access funding — has proven to be a “pretty efficient model” because counties reimburse neighboring libraries only for the actual cost of serving crossover patrons.

Ohs said the funding cut from Walworth County was the result of an incorrect estimate of inter-county activity.

“The sense I get is that all parties are attempting to work this problem from a position of good faith,” he said, “and understand the value that taxpayers place on having access to the important services that libraries provide.”

The funding losses in Racine, Rochester and Union Grove are less than what Burlington and Waterford has suffered, although a detailed breakdown of the $45,000 countywide estimate was not available.

Davies recently briefed his library board in Burlington on the funding shortfall from Walworth County.

Davies said the lost $26,000 comes as his library — with a yearly budget of $750,000 — is making physical improvements to the building. Losing that kind of money, he said, could jeopardize some facility upgrades and also could affect staffing.

He said he hopes Walworth County finds that its funding reduction was just a “snafu.”

“We’ve been kind of waiting for things to shake out,” he added. “It’s been a little unnerving.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.