Racine County led SE Wis. in property value growth this year: Here’s what that means

What this means is that, although tax rates may go down or at least not rise dramatically, the actual property taxes due will likely rise for local homeowners since their properties tend to be worth more. If that trend will continue, however, no one truly knows.
However, the Policy Forum’s report is based on assessments from Jan. 1, 2020, at least two months before the impact of COVID-19 would begin to be realized in the U.S.
“So, you know, this is a transmission from a ship right before it hit an iceberg,” Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said of the policy research organization’s new report. “All the trends we’re going to talk about are positive. But … the reason for that is, is that this is pre-COVID-19 (property values) … there’s clearly going to be some change.”
Whether the impact of COVID-19 sends tax rates in the other direction, halts the upward trend or makes little impact remains unknown.
“I’m trying to be very cautious in terms of speculating on that. There’s clearly going to be some impact” from the pandemic, Stein said.
After speaking with the City of Madison’s finance director, Stein said that local leaders were not expecting any kind of “collapse” as witnessed just more than a decade ago when the housing bubble popped, sending the U.S. into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
New construction, which would allow a municipality’s total property value to rise without directly affecting others’ property values, is expected to be relatively low in southeastern Wisconsin.
Stein pointed out that Foxconn throws off that trend in Racine County, particularly in Mount Pleasant, which saw the biggest jump in total equalized value in the state, a substantial increase of 16.1%. Mount Pleasant’s total equalized value for residential properties also rose by 9.1%.
Likewise, the City of Racine saw a 7% increase overall (with a 7.4% increase in residential properties), following up on an 8.2% overall increase in 2019. The City of Burlington saw an 8.5% increase, the biggest jump in over a decade there, to go along with a 9.7% increase in equalized residential value. Caledonia saw its biggest increase in a while, too, a rise of 9.4% overall with a 9.8% increase in residential total equalized value.
With these sizable increases in the county’s most populous municipalities, Stein said, Racine County saw the biggest overall growth in the region.
It’s part of a trend that began with the end of the Great Recession. “Property values in southeast Wisconsin experienced their eighth consecutive year of growth,” the Policy Forum’s study stated.
As a whole, the aggregate equalized value of Racine County grew by 9.3%, the biggest growth so far in the current upward trend.
Although property values are far from telling the whole story of an area’s economic strength — particularly since people of lower incomes, as well as renters, tend to be more likely to be directly hurt than wealthy people by increasing property values without a surge in new jobs — Stein said that property values remain a good “economic measure of any place around the country.” That’s particularly true in Wisconsin, a state where governmental revenue relies more on property taxes than on sales taxes.
So how much do I owe?
Each Racine County homeowner’s mill rate (otherwise known as a property tax rate) is made from a number of stacked factors, including taxes paid to your local government (i.e., the municipality you live in), the school district you reside within, the county and Gateway Technical College.
Each point in the mill rate represents $1 paid for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Thus, for a property worth $100,000, the property tax due for each mill would be $100.
For example: In 2019, the City of Racine had a mill rate of 28.35. So, for a home that was worth $150,000 in 2019 in the City of Racine, the property tax due would have been $4,386 in taxes this year.
In 2020, if that home’s assessed value was raised by 7.4% in the city, it would be worth $160,500. So, if the mill rate remained unchanged, the property tax due would be $4,550.
This same calculation can be applied to any municipality.
A home worth $150,000 in Mount Pleasant in 2019 with a mill rate of 20.64, for example, would have owed $3,096 in taxes this year.
Now in 2020, if that house was reassessed to be worth $163,650 (representing a 9.1% increase), and with an unchanged mill rate 20.64, the new property taxes owed will be $3,377.74.
The 2021 mill rates, however, have yet to be locked in. They will be determined after this fall’s budget processes.
Of course, each specific property’s value changes (or doesn’t change) independently. The Policy Forum’s study only looked at the average changes and included new construction, of which there has been some — particularly in Mount Pleasant.
Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich has taken Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on several flights for the purpose of taking documentary photos of Foxconn Technology Group's developing campus in Mount Pleasant.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.
“She was a very strong woman, a very positive person,” recalled her husband of 31 years, Charlie Glenn. “She liked to help people — anybody at any time ... She always tried to do the best she could. She was an amazing, strong person. Even in her passing she was a champion.”
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated Friday.
"There was a crash and I lost control. The officer was shooting at us. The car ended up slamming into a building. I kept screaming, ‘I don’t have a gun.’ But they kept shooting. He told me to get out of the car. I had my hands up, and I couldn’t move because I had been shot.”