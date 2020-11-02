Racine County led SE Wis. in property value growth this year: Here’s what that means

Property values are rising across the state, particularly in southeastern Wisconsin with Racine County leading the way, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows.

What this means is that, although tax rates may go down or at least not rise dramatically, the actual property taxes due will likely rise for local homeowners since their properties tend to be worth more. If that trend will continue, however, no one truly knows.

However, the Policy Forum’s report is based on assessments from Jan. 1, 2020, at least two months before the impact of COVID-19 would begin to be realized in the U.S.

“So, you know, this is a transmission from a ship right before it hit an iceberg,” Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said of the policy research organization’s new report. “All the trends we’re going to talk about are positive. But … the reason for that is, is that this is pre-COVID-19 (property values) … there’s clearly going to be some change.”

Whether the impact of COVID-19 sends tax rates in the other direction, halts the upward trend or makes little impact remains unknown.