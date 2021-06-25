Racine County launches youth summer jobs program, aimed at improving outcomes for youths of color

Delagrave said he is proud of the efforts that brought the program together.

“This program is really a win-win,” Delagrave said. “It helps our youth, it helps our businesses and most of all, it helps our community. Hopefully, our youth will want to stay here as they get into (adulthood), and be part of our community for a long, long time.”

Ralph Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, said he believes youths should start with good habits and practices.

“This is a very important program to, hopefully, be a stop along the way and help grow work ethic and a career down the road,” Malicki said.

Kelly Kruse, Racine County District 10 supervisor and Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, said the kids participating are hard workers and are gaining a sense of community pride, helping other businesses, meeting business owners and looking at different fields of work that may be of interest to them.

“Potentially in the long term, they’ll find something that they’re passionate about, so it’s just really fantastic,” Kruse said.

Hargrove said he’s excited about seeing the youths’ growth and maturity throughout the program from beginning to end.