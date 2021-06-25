Racine County launches youth summer jobs program, aimed at improving outcomes for youths of color

RACINE COUNTY — Alfonso Gardner, Racine County’s community engagement specialist, said he had a summer job every year as a child.
“That helped me to where I’m at today,” Gardner said. However, he recently noticed a lack of local programs helping youths to get jobs as he once did.
Gardner approached Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave with the idea of a county summer job program and “he believed in me,” Gardner said.
“What I want to do is make sure the children who are coming up now, the young adults, have an opportunity,” he said. “If you give a child an opportunity, you’ll see a difference.
“We have to take care of our children. It’s all about our children. It’s not about me anymore. I’m a senior citizen … we have to save our children, save all the babies.”
Just $3 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…
Community leaders on Wednesday kicked off Racine County’s Youth Summer Jobs initiative, a new program in its first year aimed at improving outcomes for youths of color, ages 14-17.
The Racine County Youth Summer Jobs program is a joint effort between the business community, local nonprofits and Racine County. Youth employment has been shown to improve graduation rates and lifelong wages, while also reducing involvement in the juvenile justice system.
The county brought together over 15 companies and nonprofits that are helping fund wages or employ approximately 30 kids, with priority given to youths of color and individuals in youth justice diversion.
This week is the first week youths are at job sites. The seven work sites this year are: Piggly Wiggly, River Bend Nature Center, Ives Grove Golf Course, Pritchard Park, Downtown Racine Corporation, The Main Project & Cafe and the facilities management division with the county.
A press conference was held at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., on Wednesday to kick off the program.
The county, businesses and the community raised about $60,000 to help make this program happen, said Pastor Melvin Hargrove, Racine County community impact and diversity coordinator.
“From the county, to the businesses, to the nonprofit, to the community, this has been an effort of everyone to really invest in our youth,” Hargrove said.
Importance of the program
Hargrove said, hopefully and prayerfully, the program will increase the number of youths working, and increase interest in higher education.
“This can actually go a long way. And it’s just not a job for the day, but it’s really to get them prepared to go into the future as well,” Hargrove said.
Delagrave said he is proud of the efforts that brought the program together.
“This program is really a win-win,” Delagrave said. “It helps our youth, it helps our businesses and most of all, it helps our community. Hopefully, our youth will want to stay here as they get into (adulthood), and be part of our community for a long, long time.”
Ralph Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, said he believes youths should start with good habits and practices.
“This is a very important program to, hopefully, be a stop along the way and help grow work ethic and a career down the road,” Malicki said.
Kelly Kruse, Racine County District 10 supervisor and Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, said the kids participating are hard workers and are gaining a sense of community pride, helping other businesses, meeting business owners and looking at different fields of work that may be of interest to them.
“Potentially in the long term, they’ll find something that they’re passionate about, so it’s just really fantastic,” Kruse said.
Hargrove said he’s excited about seeing the youths’ growth and maturity throughout the program from beginning to end.
“I’m also excited about the fact that they will know you can be productive and you can have some money in your pocket and in the bank at the end of it all,” he said.
Expansion
The program capacity is full for this summer, however county officials plan to expand the program to add additional jobs and sites next year.
Hargrove said he wants to double the number of youths in the program next year. Gardner wants to bring the number to around 200.
“We would like to at least double it, if not triple it, based on numbers, people and the volunteers or those working with us,” Hargrove said.
Sergio Sanchez of Racine and Julian Estrada of Kenosha both joined the program about two weeks ago. They said their duties while working include mulching trails in Pritchard Park.
In the program, Estrada said he has friends: “Everybody know each other. That’s what makes it even more better.”
When asked what was appealing to him about the program, he said these words earnestly: “Not going back to jail.”
Estrada said his goals this summer are to keep working hard.
Sanchez said the best part of the program is learning life lessons or skills such as how to get things done and get paid.
“We’re learning how to get what you want in life,” Sanchez said.