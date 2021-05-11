 Skip to main content
Racine County launches text-to-911: 'Call if you can, text if you can’t'
Racine County launches text-to-911: 'Call if you can, text if you can’t'

Text-to-911 service

Anyone in Racine County is now able to send a text message to the Racine County Communications Center via the new text-to-911 service to relay information about an emergency. Officials said a voice call to 911 is still the best option.

 Rachel Kubik

YORKVILLE — Racine County has launched another means for those experiencing an emergency to connect to help.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced Tuesday the introduction of text-to-911 service in the county.

Anyone experiencing an emergency in Racine County is now able to send a text message to the Racine County Communications Center to relay information.

However, officials said a voice call to 911 is still the best option, as dispatchers can process the call much quicker and obtain a location.

Text-to-911 should be used in an emergency when voice calls are not possible. Examples include:

  • If a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired;
  • If a person is in an area with poor cell coverage;
  • If a person may be in danger if someone hears them making a call.

The process of sending a text to 911 is the same as sending a text to anyone else. In the “send to” field, type 911 — no spaces, no dashes.

In the message, write the type of emergency you are having and what you need, such as the fire department or an ambulance. It’s important to note that dispatchers cannot identify locations based on text messages, so make sure to include the street address and the city or town you are in. If you don’t know the address, provide a description of the location (i.e. a cross-street or landmark).

You can’t always rely on the usual communications like radio and television in the event of severe weather. Here are some apps you can download in your phone in case of a weather emergency.

Keep messages short, do not include pictures or videos, and avoid abbreviations or text lingo, as that could add confusion and delay response. When you receive a follow-up message from a dispatcher, answer as quickly as you can.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

“Safety is our highest priority, and this is a great public safety enhancement for Racine County. Text-to-911 gives residents facing an emergency another way to contact 911 dispatchers and get help,” Delagrave said. “We encourage residents experiencing an emergency to continue contacting the Racine County Communications Center by phone, but if you are unable to call, text 911.”

Jacqueline Bratz of Racine County Communications Center

Bratz

“Our dedicated team is here for you, 24/7, 365 days a year. We encourage you to ‘Call if you can, text if you can’t,’ ” said Racine County Communications Center Director Jackie Bratz.

