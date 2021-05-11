Racine County launches text-to-911: 'Call if you can, text if you can’t'

YORKVILLE — Racine County has launched another means for those experiencing an emergency to connect to help.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced Tuesday the introduction of text-to-911 service in the county.

Anyone experiencing an emergency in Racine County is now able to send a text message to the Racine County Communications Center to relay information.

However, officials said a voice call to 911 is still the best option, as dispatchers can process the call much quicker and obtain a location.

Text-to-911 should be used in an emergency when voice calls are not possible. Examples include:

If a person is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired;

If a person is in an area with poor cell coverage;

If a person may be in danger if someone hears them making a call.

The process of sending a text to 911 is the same as sending a text to anyone else. In the “send to” field, type 911 — no spaces, no dashes.