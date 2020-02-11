Racine County launches new website for mental health resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lifting the stigma

Users can save information on the site, allowing them to more easily track services and supports they plan on using.

“Our work is just beginning,” Delagrave stated. “We are committed to an even higher quality of service, greater access to care and further reducing stigma.”

That stigma is still the biggest thing that stands in the way of people actually seeking mental health help, according to Nicole Smart, the program director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Racine County.

“The number one reason people don’t seek treatment is the stigma still behind mental illness and the fear of being alienated from society,” she said.

Following that, however, Smart said that Racine County simply needs more resources — mainly more therapists and psychiatrists — to treat the needs of its citizens, since wait times to see a doctor can sometimes be several months long, especially if someone is underinsured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.