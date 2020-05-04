Racine County launches 'Here to Help' initiative to ensure locals meet essential needs

Racine — Racine County has launched a new effort called “Here to Help” to reach families facing barriers to service due to the public health emergency.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many residents are in isolation and interacting less often with the public agencies that assist them in meeting essential needs. In addition, residents and families are facing new needs and challenges and are navigating multiple new and existing programs.
Under Here to Help, Racine County staff are proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to find out if their essential needs are being met, according to a press release from the county.
These needs include rent, food and other basic financial needs; access to resources such as shelter and free meals; mental health counseling; unemployment services; and – importantly – personal safety, including domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.
The Here to Help program is funded through the United Way of Racine County and Racine Community Foundation. Here to Help is in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA. Staff from the YMCA will be contacting families that are potentially at risk.
“As we continue working as a community to overcome the coronavirus outbreak, we must ensure families’ and residents’ essential needs are being met,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “The Here to Help program is another great community partnership to reach our most vulnerable population during this unprecedented and challenging time.”
Anyone with questions, or who is in need of services should email HereToHelp@racinecounty.com. In addition, families and youths can visit RacineCountyFamilyResources.com, a one-stop website that contains a variety of information, resources and a community directory for those in need of care.
