Racine County launches 'Here to Help' initiative to ensure locals meet essential needs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Racine — Racine County has launched a new effort called “Here to Help” to reach families facing barriers to service due to the public health emergency.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many residents are in isolation and interacting less often with the public agencies that assist them in meeting essential needs. In addition, residents and families are facing new needs and challenges and are navigating multiple new and existing programs.

Under Here to Help, Racine County staff are proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to find out if their essential needs are being met, according to a press release from the county.

These needs include rent, food and other basic financial needs; access to resources such as shelter and free meals; mental health counseling; unemployment services; and – importantly – personal safety, including domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.

The Here to Help program is funded through the United Way of Racine County and Racine Community Foundation. Here to Help is in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA. Staff from the YMCA will be contacting families that are potentially at risk.