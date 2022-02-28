Racine County landowner cited for improperly storing enough vehicles for a whole car dealership

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Police have cited a longtime property owner along Kramer Drive for allowing her son-in-law, who is a car dealer, to store dozens of vehicles on her property.

Eileen Anderson, who owns 10 acres in the 28000 block of Kramer Drive, said she is irritated that police are trying to dictate how she can use her private property.

“I’m pretty ticked about it,” she said.

Anderson, 77, is the former proprietor of Anderson’s Corn Roast Concessions.

Waterford police issued her a $124 ticket for violating a town ordinance against the storage of junk vehicles or unregistered vehicles on residential property.

As of Thursday, police said there were 63 used cars and trucks stored on Anderson’s property, which is located in a rural area north of the Village of Waterford.

Anderson’s son-in-law, Craig Lindsay, 47, said he operates a car dealership in the Milwaukee area, and he needed extra space to store his inventory. He would not disclose the name of his business.

Lindsay said he had no objection to police issuing a citation, and he said he was moving the vehicles as quickly as he could.

“We absolutely don’t want to stir anything up,” he said.

Waterford Police Department records show that officers first inspected Anderson’s property on Jan. 17. Officers returned the following day and issued the citation for improper storage of vehicles.

Police officials released public records on the incident this week.

Anderson’s past association with Anderson’s Corn Roast Concessions is noted in the police records.

On Thursday, Lindsay said he is moving the vehicles to a new spot where he has rented storage space closer to his dealership in the Milwaukee area.

He disputed the police account that 63 vehicles were on site, saying that he thought the number was about 50.

Lindsay said he tries to increase his inventory this time of year, because many people like to use their tax returns to buy new cars. He has stored vehicles on his mother-in-law’s property before, he said, although not in such great numbers.

“We’ve never had an issue before,” he said.

Anderson, who has lived on Kramer Drive for more than 30 years, said she did not think the vehicle storage was troubling any neighbors. But she also suspects that a neighbor registered a complaint with the police.

Although she plans to pay the fine and not fight the ticket, Anderson said nobody should be able to tell her how she can use her property.

“Everybody else has got their noses sticking in,” she said. “They’re bothering me, by nosing in.”

