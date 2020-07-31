You are the owner of this article.
Racine County Junior Livestock Show results: goats, poultry and swine
Racine County Junior Livestock Show results: goats, poultry and swine

Racine County Junior Livestock Show results: Judge with goat

A judge examines a goat during Friday's goat show at the Racine County Fairgrounds. Other shows on Friday included the poultry and swine shows. The Horse and Pony project is scheduled to have its English and Western shows on Saturday and the Gymkhana show on Sunday.

YORKVILLE — Junior Livestock Show exhibitors participated in showing goats, poultry and swine on Friday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. Continue to watch The Journal Times for more updates.

The Racine County Fair was canceled this year out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

But the livestock shows are still going on, although they are closed to the public.

Goat Show Results

Best in Show — Olivia Beth

Champion Companion — Margaret Metzen

Junior Champion Doe — Olivia Beth

Senior Champion — Olivia Beth

Poultry Show Results

Champion Utility — Nolan Maurice

Champion Turkey — Luke Savage

Champion Heavy (Rouen Old Drake) — Bailey Schaal

Champion Medium Duck (Black Cayuga) — Matyson Schaal

Champion Light Duck (Any Runner Young Duck)— Bailey Schaal

Champion Duck Overall (Rouen Old Drake) — Bailey Schaal

Reserve Champion Duck Overall (Any Runner Young Duck) — Bailey Schaal

Champion Heavy Goose (Embden Young Gander) — Matyson Schaal

Champion Medium Good (Any Other Young Goose) — Mya Moczynski

Champion Goose (Any Other Young Goose) — Mya Moczynski

Reserve Champion Goose (Embden Young Gander) — Matyson Schaal

Champion Game Bantam — Sam Grimes

Champion Single Comb Clean Legged — Matt Rossman

Champion Rose Comb Clean Legged — Tyler Berndt

Champion Any Other Comb Clean Legged — Matt Rossman

Champion Feather Legged — Sam Grimes

Champion Overall Bantam — Matt Rossman (Columbian Plymouth Rock Pullet)

Reserve Champion Overall Bantam — Tyler Berndt (Any other Wyandotte cockerel)

Champion American — Michael Schaal

Champion Asiatic — Ashley Schaal

Champion English Simon Rigert

Champion Mediteranian — Carson Cramer

Champion Continental — Henry Hansen

Champion Any Other Standard Breed — Sam Grimes

Champion Standard Overall — Ashley Schaal

Reserve Champion Standard Overall — Michael Schaal

Best in Show — Matt Rossman (Columbian Rock Bantam Pullet)

Reserve in Show — Ashley Schaal (Standard Cochin Hen)

Swine Show Results

Champion Hampshire — Kora Gunderson

Champion Duroc — Raelyn Keyes

Champion Yorkshire — Brannt Balfanz

Champion Spotted — Alyse Zimmerman

Champion Poland China — Hayden Halter

Champion Berkshire — Maya Weinkauf

Champion Hereford — Simon Rigert

Champion Any Other Breed — Kyra Hetland

Champion Crossbred — Cooper Willis

Supreme Grand Champion — Cooper Willis

Reserve Supreme Grand Champion — Kelsey Henderson

