Racine County Junior Livestock Show results: goats, poultry and swine

YORKVILLE — Junior Livestock Show exhibitors participated in showing goats, poultry and swine on Friday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. Continue to watch The Journal Times for more updates.
The Racine County Fair was canceled this year out of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
But the livestock shows are still going on, although they are closed to the public.
Goat Show Results
Best in Show — Olivia Beth
Champion Companion — Margaret Metzen
Junior Champion Doe — Olivia Beth
Senior Champion — Olivia Beth
Poultry Show Results
Champion Utility — Nolan Maurice
Champion Turkey — Luke Savage
Champion Heavy (Rouen Old Drake) — Bailey Schaal
Champion Medium Duck (Black Cayuga) — Matyson Schaal
Champion Light Duck (Any Runner Young Duck)— Bailey Schaal
Champion Duck Overall (Rouen Old Drake) — Bailey Schaal
Reserve Champion Duck Overall (Any Runner Young Duck) — Bailey Schaal
Champion Heavy Goose (Embden Young Gander) — Matyson Schaal
Champion Medium Good (Any Other Young Goose) — Mya Moczynski
Champion Goose (Any Other Young Goose) — Mya Moczynski
Reserve Champion Goose (Embden Young Gander) — Matyson Schaal
Champion Game Bantam — Sam Grimes
Champion Single Comb Clean Legged — Matt Rossman
Champion Rose Comb Clean Legged — Tyler Berndt
Champion Any Other Comb Clean Legged — Matt Rossman
Champion Feather Legged — Sam Grimes
Champion Overall Bantam — Matt Rossman (Columbian Plymouth Rock Pullet)
Reserve Champion Overall Bantam — Tyler Berndt (Any other Wyandotte cockerel)
Champion American — Michael Schaal
Champion Asiatic — Ashley Schaal
Champion English Simon Rigert
Champion Mediteranian — Carson Cramer
Champion Continental — Henry Hansen
Champion Any Other Standard Breed — Sam Grimes
Champion Standard Overall — Ashley Schaal
Reserve Champion Standard Overall — Michael Schaal
Best in Show — Matt Rossman (Columbian Rock Bantam Pullet)
Reserve in Show — Ashley Schaal (Standard Cochin Hen)
Swine Show Results
Champion Hampshire — Kora Gunderson
Champion Duroc — Raelyn Keyes
Champion Yorkshire — Brannt Balfanz
Champion Spotted — Alyse Zimmerman
Champion Poland China — Hayden Halter
Champion Berkshire — Maya Weinkauf
Champion Hereford — Simon Rigert
Champion Any Other Breed — Kyra Hetland
Champion Crossbred — Cooper Willis
Supreme Grand Champion — Cooper Willis
Reserve Supreme Grand Champion — Kelsey Henderson
Ean Noble
Tucker and Megan LaRose
Ramona Holden
Rachel Kalbas
Katelyn Wilson
Carson Gerou
Lizzie Stoffel
Becca Swantz
Mason Hegeman
Beef exhibitors
Kevin Ehrhart and Conner Esch
Racine County Junior Livestock Show results: Judge with goat
Goat showing
Duck showing
Cade Willis
Ally Lemieux
4-H Outstanding Teens
Olivia Beth
Raelynn Keyes
Taylor Jacobson
Turkey showing
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.