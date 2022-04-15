Racine County judge to make decision on city open records case Monday

RACINE — A dispute over public records requests continued Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court between the City of Racine and activists who claim there was fraud in the 2020 election.

The activists claim they did not get all the documents they should have following a 2021 public records request. The city contends it provided all that it was asked to provide.

Attorney Erick Kaardal of Minnesota represents the plaintiffs, which include the local organization Honest, Open, Transparent (H.O.T.) Government and the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, one of several groups that aimed to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election over Donald Trump.

Kaardal argued the city has not fully complied with a records request in connection to a grant from the Center for Tech and Civil Life. CTCL is the nonprofit to which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg provided hundreds of millions of dollars, which was then distributed to communities nationwide in assist in conduct of elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaardal sought three actions:

A summary judgment in the case relating to the documents request.

The ability to bring in an expert to examine all the city’s electronic devices (cellphones and computers) to ensure the relevant documents have been turned over.

An order for the city to pay the costs and attorney fees associated with the case.

A summary judgment is granted only when there is no genuine issue as to the facts of the case between the two parties. That is, the material facts as presented by one party are not disputed by the other.

However, there appear to be facts still in dispute.

Representing the city is Luke Martell of the firm Municipal Law & Litigation Group. Martell told the court the city turned over all the records within the scope of the search.

Judge Faye Flancher said she would issue a decision no later than Monday.

Background

In 2020, the City of Racine announced it was one of the municipalities in Wisconsin that would benefit from a CTCL grant.

CTCL, based in Chicago, has been described as liberal by critics and left-of-center by InfluenceWatch.org, a public policy watchdog website.

Critics in Wisconsin have made much of the fact CTCL benefited from a sizable donation by Zuckerberg.

Wisconsin’s five most populous cities — all of which reliably vote for Democratic Party candidates — divvied up grants from CTCL in 2020 that was intended to make elections safer. By Election Day 2020, more than 200 Wisconsin communities received grants from CTCL, but the lion’s share of the money was given to Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

Called the “Wisconsin Safer Voting Plan,” the grant was to aid the cities hardest hit by the pandemic with running a safe election.

Right-leaning groups took issue with the CTCL grants because they allowed the funding to be used for get-out-the-vote efforts in urban areas, which are more likely to have stronger concentrations of Democratic-leaning voters.

Right-leaning groups also took issue with the use of drop boxes, which amid the pandemic were seen as safer than crowding into indoor spaces to vote. Some conservatives asserted drop boxes had the potential to facilitate fraudulent voting, although there has been no evidence of such. Drop boxes were set up throughout Wisconsin, not only in left-leaning areas.

While Kaardal’s experience is wide-ranging, he has long been associated with conservative causes. He is special counsel for the Thomas More Society and is described on its website as “specializing in pro-life, family values, and election integrity.”

Records request

A records request is complicated for both sides, especially in the electronic era.

Search engines have made it easier, but there are also a lot more documents in the form of emails and messages sent by text that are not readily, publicly available.

When making a records request, an individual or group submits keywords, and the respondent is typically required to provide all documents within a certain spectrum that include any of those keywords. If the search terms are too broad, the search becomes cumbersome for the respondent. If the search terms are too narrow, the search may not return the documents the requestor is seeking.

For example, one of the requests in this case included 16 keywords, which would have resulted in more than 41,000 documents. Another request, this one made by Kaardal, would have returned 248,000 responses.

In court, Martell described the five public records requests as voluminous and incredibly broad.

The city was able to work with the requesters to submit keywords for searches that were not overly broad, and therefore less burdensome, to the city. The requests resulted in more than 2,200 documents being turned over to the plaintiffs.

Martell noted the city provided each request with an attachment explaining the methodology used by the records administrator to cull the documents.

“This wasn’t some flippant one-page form letter,” he said, adding the city’s responses were 4 to 7 pages long, explaining the methodology used and how the city interpreted each request.

Fewer than Gableman received

Kaardal said the plaintiffs believe the city failed to comply fully with the records request because the number of documents they received on this issue was far fewer than those received by Michael Gableman, the special counsel appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. Gableman is leading the taxpayer-funded partisan probe of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

Kaardal told the court Gableman received more than 2,000 documents from Racine.

“That’s much more of an expansive response,” Kaardal said. He added it was a problem that Gableman received many more documents when he was basically overlapping the activists’ investigation.

Those Kaardal is representing had requested documents from people who worked on the CTCL grant, such as Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, and Mayor Cory Mason, as well as City Clerk Tara Coolidge, who is in charge of local elections.

According to documents filed in the case, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance received only 824 documents and H.O.T. received 733 in response to their records requests.

Martell pointed out Gableman did not file a records request. Instead, the city responded to a legislative subpoena for documents, a different type of request.

“The plaintiff’s case rests on a pretty interesting theory,” Martell said. He added the plaintiffs believe, because the number of documents were different, “that somehow means the city is hiding documents.”

Kaardal’s other expressed concern is how few documents there were for certain weighty issues.

Selkowe reportedly had 198 emails relating to the grant.

Kaardal insisted to the court that there should be thousands of emails, rather than the 198 that were turned over, but he did not explain why he believed there should be thousands.

Affidavits

The city turned over the requested documents on July 27, 2021, along with a letter that the request was complete, which is typical practice.

Kaardal argued the letter was insufficient. He told the court there should have been affidavits from each of the city employees testifying to the completeness of the request, which is not customary.

It does not appear that anyone ever requested affidavits.

The city argued in documents filed with the court that, after July 27, 2021, there were no more requests received from the activists.

