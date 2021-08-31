Racine County joins in proclaiming September as National Preparedness Month

September has been proclaimed as National Preparedness Month in Racine County.
According to Ready.gov, National Preparedness Month is an observance each September dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies, which could happen any time.
The theme for 2021 is "Prepare to Protect. Preparing for Disasters is Protecting Everyone You Love."
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a press release Monday that he is urging Racine County residents to work together toward creating a more prepared community.
"It is important that each one of us prepares ahead of time and knows what to do when disaster strikes," Delagrave said. "By doing so, we are taking the steps to protect both ourselves and our loved ones."
Racine County Emergency Management urges everyone to take the time to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, the release said.
"If you can stabilize your own family and neighborhood, first responders can focus on those areas hardest hit and in the most need," said David Maack, the county's emergency management coordinator. "Disasters don't plan ahead, but we can. Take the time now to prepare. You'll be glad you did. Being prepared can save precious time and save lives."
The county offered the following safety tips:
- Make a plan to prepare for disasters. Preparing your family for an emergency is as simple as a conversation over dinner. Include your kids in emergency planning. Review your family emergency plan together so they know what to do if you’re not there. And practice your plan-hold fire and tornado drills!
- Build a kit. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies regularly.
- Low-cost, no-cost preparedness. Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risks that our community faces. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of common storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up to date.
- Teach kids to prepare for disasters. Teach children what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away. Help your kids know how to communicate during an emergency-sending text messages, emergency contact numbers and dialing 9-1-1. Talk to your family about what to do if you are separated during an emergency. Reassure them by providing information and how they can get involved."