Racine County joins in proclaiming September as National Preparedness Month

September has been proclaimed as National Preparedness Month in Racine County.

According to Ready.gov, National Preparedness Month is an observance each September dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies, which could happen any time.

The theme for 2021 is "Prepare to Protect. Preparing for Disasters is Protecting Everyone You Love."

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a press release Monday that he is urging Racine County residents to work together toward creating a more prepared community.

"It is important that each one of us prepares ahead of time and knows what to do when disaster strikes," Delagrave said. "By doing so, we are taking the steps to protect both ourselves and our loved ones."

Racine County Emergency Management urges everyone to take the time to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, the release said.