 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine County joins in proclaiming September as National Preparedness Month
0 Comments
RACINE COUNTY

Racine County joins in proclaiming September as National Preparedness Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

September has been proclaimed as National Preparedness Month in Racine County.

According to Ready.gov, National Preparedness Month is an observance each September dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies, which could happen any time.

Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm. Ida Knocks Out Power to New Orleans, Before Weakening to a Tropical Storm. On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region. On August 30, Hurricane Ida weakened to a tropical storm after slamming coastal Louisiana as one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the region. NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans. NBC News reports that the storm cut power to over 1 million homes and businesses, including the entire city of New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida. Gov. John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana's $14 billion levee system appeared to have held up against Ida. The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding. The system was specifically designed to protect the New Orleans metro area from intense flooding. It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as bad as it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News. It didn't overtop. There was no failure. The situation in New Orleans, as bad as it was today without the power, would be so much worse, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News. This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News. This storm packed a very powerful punch. It delivered the surge that was forecasted, the wind that was forecasted and the rain, Gov. John Bel Edwards, via NBC News. According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. According to NBC News, Ida's winds were just short of 157 mph, the level considered a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Only four storms have made landfall in the continental U.S. as Category 5 hurricanes in the last century:. the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, . Camille in 1969. Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018. Andrew in 1992 and Michael in 2018. President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas. President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's disaster declaration, offering federal aid for people and governments in the affected areas

The theme for 2021 is "Prepare to Protect. Preparing for Disasters is Protecting Everyone You Love."

Emergency Operations Center (2)

Emergency Operations Center (2)

The Racine County Emergency Operations Center is made up of staff members from different county agencies in coordination to respond to emergen…

Jonathan Delagrave

Delagrave

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a press release Monday that he is urging Racine County residents to work together toward creating a more prepared community.

"It is important that each one of us prepares ahead of time and knows what to do when disaster strikes," Delagrave said. "By doing so, we are taking the steps to protect both ourselves and our loved ones."

Racine County Emergency Management urges everyone to take the time to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, the release said. 

David Maack 2020

Maack

"If you can stabilize your own family and neighborhood, first responders can focus on those areas hardest hit and in the most need," said David Maack, the county's emergency management coordinator. "Disasters don't plan ahead, but we can. Take the time now to prepare. You'll be glad you did. Being prepared can save precious time and save lives."

The county offered the following safety tips:

  • Make a plan to prepare for disasters. Preparing your family for an emergency is as simple as a conversation over dinner. Include your kids in emergency planning. Review your family emergency plan together so they know what to do if you’re not there. And practice your plan-hold fire and tornado drills! 
  • Build a kit. Gather supplies that will last for several days after a disaster for everyone living in your home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have in case you have to evacuate quickly. Update your kits and supplies regularly.
  • Low-cost, no-cost preparedness. Limit the impacts that disasters have on you and your family. Know the risks that our community faces. Learn how to make your home stronger in the face of common storms and other common hazards. Check your insurance coverage to make sure it is up to date.
  • Teach kids to prepare for disasters. Teach children what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away. Help your kids know how to communicate during an emergency-sending text messages, emergency contact numbers and dialing 9-1-1. Talk to your family about what to do if you are separated during an emergency. Reassure them by providing information and how they can get involved."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News