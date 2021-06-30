 Skip to main content
Racine County is giving away almost one thousand free passes to the Aquatic Center
COUNTY GIVEAWAY

SC Johnson Aquatic Center

The slides and pool of the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, operated by the Racine Family YMCA at 2800 Ohio St., is pictured here.

 Submitted

RACINE — Grab your towels, floaties and goggles. The pool is open, and Racine County is sponsoring almost one thousand free passes to go.

The county has purchased $2,500 worth of individual daily passes, which includes 800 individual youth (ages 3-17) and 150 individual adult (ages 18-61) passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., operated by the Racine Family YMCA.

Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced the sponsoring of the passes "to encourage youth and families to swim in a safe and family-friendly environment," in a press release Wednesday.

The effort is in light of recent drownings in Lake Michigan, which claimed three lives — most recently, a 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee.

"As the father of two teenagers, it's devastating to see lives lost so young. I send my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Delagrave said in a statement. "We will do everything we can to support our community during this time." 

Mark Schaaf, the county's communications and media relations director, said the county is continuing to address water safety. 

"The County and City (of Racine) are exploring various measures, including potential staffing, equipment and policy changes, to increase safety at beaches (in the area)," Schaaf said in an email. "We continue strongly urging those frequenting local beaches to take all precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and others."

Large waves overwhelmed the shores of South Haven, Michigan, on Feb. 18. The could be seen topping piers and causing inland flooding.
SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center slide

A boy slides down a slide at the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park.

County staff is distributing the passes at businesses, community groups, summer school programs and other organizations serving youth. Passes are also available for pick-up on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Dennis Kornwolf Racine County Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. Those interested should enter at the north entrance and ask for passes at the front desk, the release said.

"The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center was designed as a safe place to gather with family and friends. We encourage families to consider the aquatic center as another option to enjoy the water and swim in a safe and family-friendly environment," Delagrave said. 

The Racine Family YMCA, which operates the aquatic center, is also offering Learn to Swim programming. The next session begins July 5, and another session will be held in August. For more information on the programs and how to register, visit www.ymcaracine.org.

