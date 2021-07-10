Racine County is considering a lifeguard pay raise as open positions go unfilled

YORKVILLE — Racine County, in addition to its essential service employees, is considering raising the wage for county lifeguards, which would bring them level with city lifeguard rates.
Human Resources Director Sarah Street noted the need for a change: “Our wages have fallen behind on lifeguards, and we’re nearly $4 under the local municipality rate.”
Seasonal wages, specifically for lifeguards and the Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, would be increased should the board approve the resolution put forth by the Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee during Wednesday’s meeting.
First-year lifeguards are currently paid about $11 an hour, but with the wage increase, the rate would become nearly $16 an hour. Water Patrol pay would go from $12 to $14.50.
While the move comes after a tragic month at the city’s beaches, when three youths drowned in a three-day span, county lifeguards are not stationed there. County lifeguards are stationed at Fischer Park in Burlington and the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, which is actively advertising openings on Facebook even after it has already opened for the summer.
While there used to be county lifeguards stationed at Quarry Lake Park, Public Works and Development Services Department Director Julie Anderson estimated that hasn’t been the case for about 10 years. Anderson noted that recruitment has been an ongoing issue.
“We’ve had a recruitment problem with lifeguards for five or six or seven years, so right now we only have three or four at Fischer Park,” Anderson said. “In order to have lifeguards on duty, you need to have three certified lifeguards working; if you have fewer than three lifeguards on site, you have to post ‘no lifeguard on duty’ and ‘swim at your own risk.’”
City situation in better shape
With a 90% return rate from last summer’s lifeguards, City of Racine Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Molbeck said he wasn’t positive why there seems to be a shortage. One guess Molbeck did have was the time and money it takes to become certified.
An online job posting advertises a wage of $15.82 per hour for city lifeguards.
A lifeguard certification class through the American Red Cross in Racine is four days long and comes with a $225 price tag. Local high schools, according to Molbeck, used to provide a course for students to get certifications, but no longer do so. He is hopeful that things may pick back up again.
“Hopefully with the new aquatic center we’ll be able to do a better job of that,” Molbeck said, in reference to the facility under construction adjacent to Case High School in Mount Pleasant.