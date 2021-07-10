Racine County is considering a lifeguard pay raise as open positions go unfilled

While there used to be county lifeguards stationed at Quarry Lake Park, Public Works and Development Services Department Director Julie Anderson estimated that hasn’t been the case for about 10 years. Anderson noted that recruitment has been an ongoing issue.

“We’ve had a recruitment problem with lifeguards for five or six or seven years, so right now we only have three or four at Fischer Park,” Anderson said. “In order to have lifeguards on duty, you need to have three certified lifeguards working; if you have fewer than three lifeguards on site, you have to post ‘no lifeguard on duty’ and ‘swim at your own risk.’”

City situation in better shape

With a 90% return rate from last summer’s lifeguards, City of Racine Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Molbeck said he wasn’t positive why there seems to be a shortage. One guess Molbeck did have was the time and money it takes to become certified.

An online job posting advertises a wage of $15.82 per hour for city lifeguards.