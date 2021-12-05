Racine County hosting donation drive to benefit Waukesha community

Racine County is hosting a donation drive to benefit the Waukesha community after its Christmas parade tragedy on Nov. 21.

According to a release from the county, proceeds from the donation drive will be given to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which supports victims and families of the incident. The United For Waukesha fund is an effort between Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

"My heart is heavy for the Waukesha County community following the tragic events of the Christmas parade," said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in the release. "Our neighbors need our support, and I believe Racine County is ready to answer that call. I hope we can show our tremendous spirit of giving during this holiday season by helping those in need."

The county is accepting donations via PayPal, which can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3DrCEKc. The donation drive will end on Dec. 20.

