Racine County hoping to test water for lead at child care facilities

YORKVILLE — The county is hoping to test water at child care facilities for lead through a grant that is on track to be approved from the Wisconsin Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative.

A resolution relating to a grant contract with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for Nov. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023 and transfer within the Racine County Public Health Division’s 2022-2023 budget had its first reading Nov. 29. It is set for a second reading and final approval at a future County Board meeting on Tuesday.

The newly-formed RCPH’s mission is to improve the health of the communities it serves through health promotion, disease prevention and protection from health and environmental health hazards.

This Wisconsin Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative, through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is to protect the health of young children from lead poisoning by voluntarily testing drinking water in local child care facilities. The goal of this initiative is to reduce lead hazards in early child care centers and early Head Start programs across the state.

Wisconsin remains as having among the highest remaining concentrations of lead pipes in the U.S. The nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council reported last year that Wisconsin had the seventh-most remaining lead pipes (329,866) of any state in the nation, behind Illinois (679,292), Ohio (650,000), Michigan (460,000), New York (360,000), New Jersey (350,000) and Missouri (330,000).

This testing and remediation initiative program tests water at the child care centers for lead and helps centers take action through faucet replacement and non-potable water signage. Testing the water for the presence of lead is the only way to detect it, as one cannot see, taste or smell elevated levels of lead in drinking water.

Facilities built before 1986 are most likely to have been built with materials that contain lead.

A 2015 report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services of statewide tests on children showed the percentage with elevated blood lead levels was 4.6%. That same report found the percentage in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department was 9% for 1-year-olds and 10.2% for 2-year-olds.

The City of Racine in July 2021 was awarded $1.6 million through the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loans program administered by the Department of Natural Resources. The grant represented the removal of approximately 400 lead pipes delivering water to Racine residents.

Some old plumbing materials and plumbing fixtures like faucets and water fountains may contain lead. Over time, this lead can enter drinking water and when consumed, can enter the bloodstream. Infants and young children are especially susceptible to lead exposures.

“This initiative is important, because children exposed to lead are at increased risk for developing behavior problems, learning impairment, hearing loss, lower IQ, hyperactivity, anemia and slowed growth and development,” wrote Health Officer Jeff Langlieb in a memo to County Board Supervisor Don Trottier, who is also the chairman of the Finance and Human Resources Committee.

Additionally, children who are exposed to lead can develop speech and language impairment.

“These become huge issues in many communities where you haven’t updated your pipes, so your children are exposed to this,” Hope Otto, director of Racine County Human Services, said at a Nov. 28 joint meeting of the Health and Human Development Committee and Human Services Board.

If implemented, RCPH will reach out to local child care facilities to offer this testing on a voluntary basis. The county is looking to work with 35 child care facilities. DHS will reimburse RCPH up to $1,200 per facility, making for a total possible investment of $42,000. RCPH estimates this initiative to be cost neutral from a budgetary perspective.

This amount includes any costs incurred for programmatic outreach and coordination with child care facilities and plumbers, site assessment, sampling plan development and implementation, shipping costs, travel, sharing results with facilities, generation of a final facility report and quarterly reporting to DHS.

DHS is in charge of contracting, scheduling and paying for remediation work.

“I think this is a great opportunity for some of those centers so if they have any questions or concerns about their water, then it’s a great opportunity for them to jump on this,” said District 16 Supervisor Scott Maier, who is also on the Human Services Board. “So, I think it’s a great way, and just another example, how Racine County is kind of going outside the normal parameters of thinking and trying to be a leader in some of those areas for our youths. So, I think it’s great.”

Covert contamination: When organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Wisconsin Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Wisconsin