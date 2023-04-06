Racine County wants kids to excel in reading at an early age.

The county, along with Higher Expectations for Racine County and Steady State Impact Strategies, is bringing together stakeholders in early childhood, including parents of young children, to co-create strategies for increased early literacy so that the youngest residents are entering the K-12 system ready to succeed, the county said in a news release.

Wednesday was the county’s Early Literacy Steering Committee’s first of six meetings, that looked closely at data in the Racine community, held conversations about what’s working within systems and identified opportunities for improvement.

The Steering Committee brings together Racine County leaders in early literacy, alongside parents, to create solutions that best fit the needs of county residents so the county can become a national leader in literacy.

“We must begin sowing the seeds of hope early. We must start at the beginning. The beginning of the educational journey for our children. And what is the most predictive measure of future success? Literacy,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated in his budget address, when he first announced the county’s efforts in early literacy.

When students are prepared to succeed in K-12 institutions, educational attainment increases, and more residents are working in family-sustaining careers. Research indicates that the level a child progresses in literacy is one of the best predictors of success in school, according to a report from Hanover Research.

Literacy learning begins at birth. Skills like emergent reading and writing form the foundation for literacy. Many children are not exposed to these early experiences, the county said.

By age 3, children’s use and understanding of literacy skills are monumental. When all families with children age 0-3 have access to resources to introduce fundamental literacy skills to their children, whole communities prosper.

Children’s educational success can be substantially impacted by investing in quality early literacy instruction. There are more than 11,000 residents in Racine County under the age of 5 who would all benefit from a stronger emphasis on early literacy in the community, the county said.

Ty’Liesha Mercado, a parent who is participating in the Early Literacy Steering Committee, said it’s important that children start learning as young as possible.

“When they get into school, they don’t feel like they’re behind or lost or not in control of what they understand and what they don’t understand,” Mercado stated in the release. “It will be great to help them grow before getting into elementary school or even kindergarten.”

Racine County’s Early Literacy Steering Committee includes:

Steve Bedwell, youth and family manager, Racine County

Michelle Christiensen, early learning and inclusion specialist, Acelero Learning Wisconsin

Katie Cronin, early learning and inclusion specialist, Acelero Learning Wisconsin

Janelle Decker, deputy chief of curriculum & instruction, Racine Unified School District

Elizabeth Erickson, managing director of engagement, Higher Expectations

Dr. Margaret Hennessey, pediatrician, Ascension All Saints

Jeff Langlieb, health officer, Racine County

Yalanda Ludtke, managing director of partnerships, Higher Expectations

Kira Munoz, Mitchell Community Schools coordinator, United Way of Racine County

Kelly Newby, 4K teacher at Bull Early Education Center

Dr. Jill Oelslager, assistant superintendent, Burlington Area School District

Lori Riffer, initiatives director, United Way of Racine County

Amy Shepherd, director of early learning, Racine Unified School District

Krysta Venegas, outreach specialist, City of Racine

Pam Wedig-Kirsch, school readiness & family resiliency educator, UW-Extension

Angela Zimmermann, executive director, Racine County Library