RACINE COUNTY — Graduation dates are soon approaching for Racine County high schools.
The dozen ceremonies at public and private institutions are set for late May and early June.
Three graduations are scheduled for Friday, May 26.
The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point, will host its graduation that day at 2 p.m.
Union Grove High School’s graduation is set for May 26 at 6 p.m. at 3433 S Colony Ave., Union Grove.
Burlington Catholic Central, 148 McHenry St., Burlington, will host its ceremony May 26 at 7 p.m.
There is one ceremony the following day. Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave, Racine, is scheduled to have graduation on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
June features eight graduations.
Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, Racine, will have its graduation on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
There are four graduations scheduled for Friday, June 2.
Three of the four graduations that night are set to start at 6 p.m. The REAL High School, 10116 Stellar Ave., Sturtevant; Walden High School, 2340 Mohr Ave, Racine; and St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., Racine, will each host their graduation ceremonies June 2 at 6 p.m. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, also will have its ceremony on June 2. It will start at 7 p.m.
Graduation at Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine, will take place Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m.
The final two graduations are set for the following week.
Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington, will have its ceremony Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
Waterford Union High School, 611 W Main St., Waterford, is set to have graduation on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
