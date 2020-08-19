Racine County has received over $10 million in COVID funds from the state; here's how it's been distributed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of state and federal money has been spent to keep normal local government functions alive while also funding new programs created in response to the novel coronavirus.

The amount of money that has come into Racine County from the state so far has been $10,466,947 in total, as of Tuesday.

This data is publicly displayed on a new dashboard that can be found on the Department of Administration’s website at: bit.ly/3gZ1QNR. The creation of the interactive dashboard, Gov. Tony Evers said during a virtual press conference last Thursday, is an attempt at increasing transparency amid the pandemic.

“Our new website will allow Wisconsinites to see for themselves how these critical funds are being invested in communities across our state,” the first-term Democratic governor said in a statement.

The largest slice of the money Racine County has received through the Department of Administration — $6,389,971 — has been designated for Route to Recovery.