Racine County has received over $10 million in COVID funds from the state; here's how it's been distributed

RACINE COUNTY — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of state and federal money has been spent to keep normal local government functions alive while also funding new programs created in response to the novel coronavirus.
The amount of money that has come into Racine County from the state so far has been $10,466,947 in total, as of Tuesday.
This data is publicly displayed on a new dashboard that can be found on the Department of Administration’s website at: bit.ly/3gZ1QNR. The creation of the interactive dashboard, Gov. Tony Evers said during a virtual press conference last Thursday, is an attempt at increasing transparency amid the pandemic.
“Our new website will allow Wisconsinites to see for themselves how these critical funds are being invested in communities across our state,” the first-term Democratic governor said in a statement.
The largest slice of the money Racine County has received through the Department of Administration — $6,389,971 — has been designated for Route to Recovery.
Statewide, $200 million was set aside for Route to Recovery from the federal CARES Act. That money is then sent down to local governments as aid grants “aimed at helping our local government partners address some of their most urgent and unique COVID-19 recovery needs,” according to the DOA. It can be used to reimburse any government spending that matches each of the following criteria:
- The spending was unbudgeted.
- Was necessary to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Incurred between March 1 and Nov. 6.
- The second biggest chunk of funds has gone to contact tracing: $1.67 million. Virtually no health departments in the nation had the infrastructure to start contact tracing; meaning following up on every positive COVID-19 test and contacting everyone that person has been in contact with since they may have first contracted the virus.
In third, with $1.24 million being spent in Racine County, was We’re All In grants for small businesses. The application period for these grants have since closed, but was meant to help Wisconsin’s small businesses that often already have “razor-thin profit margins and hold very little cash in reserve, which makes weathering the effects of a global pandemic particularly challenging.”
Grants of $2,500-$30,000 were available through this program for Wisconsin businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and which make less than $1 million per year.
$531,206 was spent through Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program. The state set aside $25 million for WRAP., which was spread out to individual agencies throughout the state to then distribute to Wisconsinites who needed help making rent once
The rest of state allocated money being spent in Racine County during the pandemic breaks down as follows:
- $297,600 for testing coordination
- $276,500 to support farms through grants for farmers whose annual gross income is between $35,000 and $5 million. Applications are currently open, will remain open until Aug. 24, and can be found at
- or by calling 608-266-2772.
- $60,000 for pandemic plan allocation, i.e. money sent to health departments specifically for coordination and making plans to deal with COVID-19.
Although most Wisconsin counties have seen similar distributions of cash relative to their size, there was some discrepancy. In more urban counties such as Racine, Dane and Milwaukee, more WRAP money was given out. And in more agricultural counties — such as Clark, Pepin, Dunn, Taylor, Shawano, Richland and Marathon — larger proportions of farm support was doled out while less contact tracing was needed. Milwaukee County, conversely, received $3,500 in farm support payments.
Bikes, Masks, Main Street
First day of required masks in Racine
Masks on Monday
Masks on Monument Square
Signs at Maria's on Douglas
Walking along Douglas Avenue
Officer Andersen and J.J.
Elbow bump with Officer Andersen
Aldi food market on Monday
Car dealership in a pandemic
Shopping for cleaning products
Leading by example
