Racine County has new notification service

RACINE COUNTY — A new notification service that will allow individuals to sign up for notifications by text and email regarding tax parcels in the Racine County tax system has been established. City of Racine properties are not eligible for the service.

These notifications will be available for subscription:

  • “Tax Bill Payment is Being Processed” — This notification will be generated after a receipt for payment has been received for processing by the county treasurer.
  • “Tax Bill Has Been Created” — Subscribers will receive a notification 24 hours after tax bills are calculated and published for web viewing.
  • “Tax Bill is Marked as Delinquent” — A notification will be sent that a tax bill is delinquent 24 hours after the county treasurer marks the bill as delinquent.
  • “Tax Bill Installment Payment is Due” — Subscribers will receive a notification that an installment payment is due if the full amount has not been paid in the first or subsequent installments.

To sign up for this service, go to the Racine County Tax Inquiry website and click on “subscribe:” http://ascent.racinecounty.com/LandRecords.

Additional inquiries can be addressed to Kimberly Christman, real property lister at 262-636-3626 or email landdescription@racinecounty.com.

