Racine County has highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in state

In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,246 confirmed cases, Waukesha 765 and Walworth 424.

The cumulative number of Racine County deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose four to 45 on Thursday according to data from the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.

The one additional death in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department was a female in her 60s. One of the three additional deaths within the jurisdiction of the Racine Health Department was a male in his 50s. The Racine County Medical Examiner does not have information yet on the other two deaths.

According to Thursday figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Milwaukee County had the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths in Wisconsin at 316, followed by Racine County with 45, Brown County with 38, Kenosha County with 33, Waukesha County with 31, and Dane County with 29.

Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 17 deaths. Racine’s COVID fatality rate remains at 2%.

Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 19,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 311,259 tests, which is 6.4% of those who have been tested.