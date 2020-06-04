Racine County has highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate in state

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County’s fast-rising per capita rate of COVID-19 infections now stands at 940.6 per 100,000 residents, up from 919.7 on Wednesday, as the highest rate in the state according to Thursday data from the Wisconsin Department of Health.
By comparison, the state’s per capita rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 344.2 per 100,000, up from 335.7.
Other Wisconsin counties running in excess of the state’s per capita COVID-19 infection rate are Brown (908.8), Milwaukee (879.1), Kenosha (740.2), Dodge (439.8), Walworth (411.6) and Rock (414.8).
As of Thursday afternoon, out of the 15,568 COVID-19 tests with results back in Racine County, 1,869 had come back positive, with an additional 284 probable cases. The positive test rate is 12%. A total of 13,699 tests have yielded negative results.
Local totals as of Thursday afternoon included 1,302 confirmed cases, 160 probable cases, 6,855 negative cases and 17 deaths within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department; and 567 confirmed cases, 124 probable cases, 6,844 negative cases and 28 deaths within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.
Racine County remained third highest in Wisconsin for confirmed COVID-19 cases after Milwaukee County, 8,388, and Brown County, where Green Bay is located, with 2,361.
In Racine County’s adjacent counties, Kenosha County had 1,246 confirmed cases, Waukesha 765 and Walworth 424.
The cumulative number of Racine County deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose four to 45 on Thursday according to data from the City of Racine Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department.
The one additional death in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department was a female in her 60s. One of the three additional deaths within the jurisdiction of the Racine Health Department was a male in his 50s. The Racine County Medical Examiner does not have information yet on the other two deaths.
According to Thursday figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Milwaukee County had the highest number of COVID-19 complication deaths in Wisconsin at 316, followed by Racine County with 45, Brown County with 38, Kenosha County with 33, Waukesha County with 31, and Dane County with 29.
Neighboring Walworth County has recorded 17 deaths. Racine’s COVID fatality rate remains at 2%.
Statewide, Wisconsin had recorded 19,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 311,259 tests, which is 6.4% of those who have been tested.
Of those confirmed cases, 2,739 cases, 14%, have at some point required hospitalization. As of Thursday, the state had recorded 626 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, a 3% fatality rate.
A total of 1,864,538 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S.
Operation Face Shield
Racine Neighborhood Watch and Sound Decisions are partnering on a project, Operation Face Shield, to distribute protective face shields where they are most needed in the community. The groups are seeking donations, which can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. For more information, check out the Racine Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.
