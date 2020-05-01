× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has the fourth highest rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state with a rate of 201.1 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Department of Health Services.

The only counties with higher rates are Brown County with a rate of 452.3, Milwaukee County with a rate of 319 and Kenosha County with a rate of 283.4.

As of Friday afternoon, 399 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Racine County. DHS did not report any new COVID-19-related deaths in the county, which has a total of 13 confirmed deaths.

That total is up from 382 confirmed cases on Thursday. In addition, the county has had 2,447 tests come back negative.

Statewide, Wisconsin received 3,632 COVID-19 test results Friday, adding an additional 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The results show that 12.7% of Friday’s test results were positive, while 87.3%, or 3,172, came back negative.

Since March 15, the state has received the results of a total of 79,880 tests — with 72,566 negative results and 7,314 positive results.

The number of statewide deaths related to COVID-19 reached 327 Friday, according to the numbers released by the Department of Health Services, with nine new deaths reported since Thursday.

Of confirmed cases, 1,544 people, or 21% of the total, have been hospitalized.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 477 confirmed cases in Kenosha County — an increase of 86, and one new death reported for a total of 13; 171 in Walworth County with an increase of 10 cases and eight deaths reported; 350 in Waukesha County with 14 new cases, and one new deaths for a total of 20 reported; and 3,044 in Milwaukee County, with 104 new cases.

There have been 186 deaths in Milwaukee County, the largest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.

