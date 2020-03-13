Racine County has confirmed case of coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — The Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) announced Friday that a Racine County resident has contracted COVID-19, more commonly referred to an coronavirus.
The CRCHD said that the resident, who was exposed while traveling internationally, is now isolated at home, according to a news release issued by the CRCHD just after noon on Friday.
"We are working with our partners and local hospital systems to ensure we are protecting the community as a whole," said Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer."
On Friday, health officials announced 11 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin. In addition to the one case reported in Racine County, two new cases popped up in Milwaukee County and three new cases were reported in Sheboygen County.
Dance County
Health officials also announced the diagnosis of four additional cases in Fond du Lac County and another new case in Dance County.
The news broke the day after Gov. Tony Evers, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine Mayor Cory Mason each declared a state of emergency Thursday in the State of Wisconsin, Racine County and the City of Racine in response to coronavirus.
"Central Racine County Health Department is actively working with this case, and CRCHD will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Gesner said. “It is important to note that this person is not linked with any school, childcare or long-term care facility.”
The CRCHD, DHS and other local health departments are actively working to identify and contact anyone who has been in close contact with this individual.
These people are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Quarantined individuals who develop symptoms are then tested for coronavirus.
The CRCHD anticipates working with the DHS to determine when the individual can be released from isolation. All actions taken are in accordance with DHS and CDC guidance.
The CRCHD is not releasing any additional information about the resident.
CRCHD recommendations
Gesner noted that with the declared Wisconsin and Racine County public health emergencies, the latest recommendations include:
- Limiting non-essential large community events and gatherings of 250 or more people.
- Those who provide gathering activities for older adults, such as senior centers and congregate dining facilities, should plan for alternative ways to remain engaged with them that minimize their risk.
- Avoiding all non-essential travel according to CDC travel guidelines. For domestic travel, DHS recommends against all non-essential travel to any U.S state where the CDC deems there is sustained community transmission of coronavirus.
- For travelers returning to Wisconsin from high risk areas, including U.S. locations, the DHS is recommending those individuals self-quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.
- Creating a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to coronavirus in the community.
- Consider 2-week supply for prescription and over-the-counter medications, food and other essentials
- Establish ways to communicate with others, such as family, friends and co-workers
- Establish plans to telework, what to do about childcare needs, how to adapt to cancellation of events
Those who are ill and suspect they may have coronavirus should call their healthcare provider. Racine County health departments do not have tests or testing capacity.
"Based on the latest CDC data, those at highest risk for serious disease include older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. It is vital for the public to avoid getting sick by frequently and thoroughly washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching their face, and staying home when sick,” Gesner said.
Hospital reactions
Both Advocate Aurora Health and Ascension All Saints hospitals have instituted policies aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Advocate Aurora Health said it is utilizing a multifaceted approach It stated in part, “Preparing for pandemics is not new and our expert infection preventionists, physicians and nurses are trained and ready for this. We have held simulation exercises for treating COVID-19 patients, have plans in place to address increased patient volume and have implemented visitor restrictions.”
The organization said they are educating and updating team members with information from the CDC and state health agencies, introducing more cleaning and sanitizing, are offered virtual health offerings 24 hours a day and are serving pre-packed foods in hospital cafeterias and retail area and eliminating self-service food items.
Aurora said they have also cancelled business travel outside of Illinois and Wisconsin through May 31 for team members, postponed or canceled large events and meetings, encouraged technology vs. in-person meeting when possible and launched www.aah.org/coronavirus to keep people informed.
Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street, as an extra precaution, has implemented “temporary visitor restrictions,” meaning that only two visitors will be allowed per patient at any given time. Also, visitors with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit the hospital.
Also, citing guidance from the CDC, no one who returned from a country in the past two weeks that has been designated as a Level 3 or Level 2 Warning for coronavirus will be allowed to visit the hospital.
Travel impacts?
Megan Mullikin, a travel agent at Bon Voyage World Travel Experts, said that the agency agency has not seen a ton of cancellations.
“Not a whole of cancels,” Mullikin said. “As far as new hiccups, there hasn’t been. We have gotten really lucky with that.”
The only thing that she said is being cancelled is cruises, after Princess and Viking cruises and the Disney Cruise Line have cancelled upcoming cruises due to coronavirus.
Destination hot spots Disneyland and Disneyworld have also followed suit. The themeparks will be closed beginning Monday through the end of the month.
Mullikin said that people who made travel arrangements on their own have reported having very little success getting refunds or cancelling their travel plans.
“This goes to show a travel agent is your best advocate,” Mullikin said.
Entertainment events cancelled
UW-Parkside announced that all of its college-sponsored events, beginning Friday through April 10, have been cancelled, according to John Mielke. That includes Jazz Week, school productions, and other school-sponsored activities in which more than 50 people are expected to gather.
And while many are taking precautionary measures, just like in the theater biz, shows at the Racine Theatre Guild will go on.
“The plan is we are moving forward this weekend will all performances, but we are monitoring the situation for later events,” said Joycelyn Fish, director of marketing and development for the Racine Theatre Guild.