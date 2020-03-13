Racine County has confirmed case of coronavirus

Aurora said they have also cancelled business travel outside of Illinois and Wisconsin through May 31 for team members, postponed or canceled large events and meetings, encouraged technology vs. in-person meeting when possible and launched www.aah.org/coronavirus to keep people informed.

Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street, as an extra precaution, has implemented “temporary visitor restrictions,” meaning that only two visitors will be allowed per patient at any given time. Also, visitors with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit the hospital.

Also, citing guidance from the CDC, no one who returned from a country in the past two weeks that has been designated as a Level 3 or Level 2 Warning for coronavirus will be allowed to visit the hospital.

Travel impacts?

Megan Mullikin, a travel agent at Bon Voyage World Travel Experts, said that the agency agency has not seen a ton of cancellations.

“Not a whole of cancels,” Mullikin said. “As far as new hiccups, there hasn’t been. We have gotten really lucky with that.”

The only thing that she said is being cancelled is cruises, after Princess and Viking cruises and the Disney Cruise Line have cancelled upcoming cruises due to coronavirus.