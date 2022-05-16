Racine County has a "high" fire risk right now

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday issued a “high” fire danger rating for Racine County. Other counties on the list also included Kenosha and Milwaukee.

The DNR has also added a “very high” fire danger to most of Wisconsin, including La Crosse and Door counties.

DNR burning permits for debris piles, barrels and broadcast burns are suspended in 36 counties where the DNR has authority to regulate burning.

According to the DNR, 127 wildfires have burned nearly 100 acres in the last week, most of which were related to downed powerlines, with some resulting from debris burning, equipment and lightning. The DNR reported that it has responded to 450 fires burning over 630 acres so far this year.

New green grass and moisture in soil have helped with deterring brush fires in southern Wisconsin, but the pine areas are currently in their driest stages in the season.

Increases in temperature and lack of heavy rain in the past week could also be a factor in the fire risk. While the week ahead is expected to have cooler temperature as well as rainy days, the fire risk is still in effect.

Wisconsinites are currently being asked to avoid outdoor burning, even with a permit. This also improves limiting the use of campfires until conditions improve. The DNR is also advising against operating machinery in the late morning or early afternoon, as those are considered peak fire hours.

Fire Safety tips provided by DNR Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911. Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR websit: bit.ly/WiFireDanger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0