 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine County has a "high" fire risk right now

  • 0
Forest fire

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tractor-plow digs a fireline to contain a fire on May 14 in partnership with Menominee Tribal Enterprises.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday issued a “high” fire danger rating for Racine County. Other counties on the list also included Kenosha and Milwaukee.

The DNR has also added a “very high” fire danger to most of Wisconsin, including La Crosse and Door counties.

DNR burning permits for debris piles, barrels and broadcast burns are suspended in 36 counties where the DNR has authority to regulate burning.

According to the DNR, 127 wildfires have burned nearly 100 acres in the last week, most of which were related to downed powerlines, with some resulting from debris burning, equipment and lightning. The DNR reported that it has responded to 450 fires burning over 630 acres so far this year. 

New green grass and moisture in soil have helped with deterring brush fires in southern Wisconsin, but the pine areas are currently in their driest stages in the season.

People are also reading…

Increases in temperature and lack of heavy rain in the past week could also be a factor in the fire risk. While the week ahead is expected to have cooler temperature as well as rainy days, the fire risk is still in effect. 

Wisconsinites are currently being asked to avoid outdoor burning, even with a permit. This also improves limiting the use of campfires until conditions improve. The DNR is also advising against operating machinery in the late morning or early afternoon, as those are considered peak fire hours.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California elementary students accidently ingest marijuana-laced cheetos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News