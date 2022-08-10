Racine County GOP chairman files complaint against Racine’s Mobile Voting Unit

The vehicle, purchased using donated funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, has been used since 2021 as a remote polling place and voter registration station. It remains a target of right-wing conspiracy theories regarding ballot stuffing despite there being no evidence of that.

A City of Racine referendum backed by the mayor and the majority of the City Council that would have increased taxes to pay for more police failed by more than 800 votes in an election that saw only 6,541 ballots cast.

During early voting in the primary election that ended Tuesday, the vehicle was available for absentee voters at 21 sites around the City of Racine on 11 dates for three hours at a time.

The complaint, filed by Brown and the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, alleges that the vehicle violates a state law. The law states, in part, that “the designated (alternate early voting) site shall be located as near as practicable to the office of the municipal clerk or board of election commissioners and no site may be designated that affords an advantage to any political party.”

Brown claimed, when talking to a reporter Tuesday night, that having early voting sites that are not in the clerk’s office itself (located inside City Hall) are only allowed if the clerk’s office is not available. The city used the Mobile Election Unit in addition the clerk’s office throughout early voting in the primary election that just concluded.

The complaint calls for the MEU to stop being used entirely.

The City of Racine rejects this argument and has no plans to stop using the Mobile Election Unit in future elections unless it is told otherwise.

“Prior to purchasing and using the Mobile Election Unit, the city had vetted the legalities with our attorneys,” City Clerk Tara McMenamin said in an email Tuesday afternoon. “Our legal staff and myself believe we are in compliance with the law. Until an official ruling is provided, or new laws created, we will continue to provide accessible voting to all those legally able to vote in the City of Racine.”

The complaint filed by WILL with the Wisconsin Elections Commission Wednesday alleges that “Conducting an election in this fashion leads to voter confusion, creates opportunities for partisan advantage and directly contradicts (state law).”

WILL alleges that the locations picked for early voting “afforded an advantage to the Democratic Party” because they tended to be in more heavily left-leaning districts.

“Whether Racine intended for partisan bias in their selection of locations is not a component of the law and therefore irrelevant to the issue at hand,” states a WILL analysis.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, applauded the complaint in a statement Tuesday, tying it to a complaint he filed against the city April 6.

Wanggaard’s complaint alleges that the city is illegally allowing ballot harvesting, citing an injunction from a Waukesha judge who interpreted state law to not allow ballots to be delivered by someone who isn’t the voter. McMenamin said that the ruling Wanggaard cited has no effect on Racine.

The judge’s injunction called on WEC to pull back guidance issued to clerks on how they could accept ballots delivered by someone who isn’t the voter. WEC complied, but the injunction did not have a practical statewide effect.

“Just like with their illegal ballot harvesting in the spring election, Racine is again breaking the law with its mobile voting van,” Wanggaard said in a statement Wednesday. “Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘A law without enforcement is just a suggestion.’ It is clear that the City of Racine believes election laws are merely suggestions to be manipulated to advantage Democrats politically. They are not. Like all laws, the election laws must be enforced, or they don’t need to exist at all.

“I applaud WILL for filing this complaint, and call on the Wisconsin Election Commission to issue its ruling quickly. We cannot allow Racine to cheat in another election.”

WEC still has not ruled on Wanggaard’s complaint as the commission continues to work through a backlog of complaints filed in the last two years.

Two other arguments raised in the complaint include:

State law tends to refer to polling places as “a building” and not “the inside of a van.” That state law says absentee ballots cast early are to be kept “in the clerk’s office or at the alternate site” until they are to be counted. Brown alleges that keeping the ballots in the vehicle as it moves from place to place violates chain of custody requirements. The complaint refers to the location where the vehicle would be parked as the polling place itself, and thus keeping the ballots in the van and then driving to another location violates state law.

The city said the second argument is baseless.

“After each visit, they (the ballots) are brought back to a secure location. They are never left in the MEU unattended,” according to McMenamin.