Racine County golf courses to open Friday, 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

Clubhouses will be closed, except for limited access to restrooms, and golf carts are prohibited. No food or drink service will be provided. Under the current executive order, all driving ranges will remain closed.

Thursday’s numbers

Cases of COVID-19 across the state continued to rise on Thursday. More than 200 new cases since the previous day were reported on Thursday afternoon.

No new deaths were reported in Racine County as of Thursday afternoon, but one new death was reported in Kenosha County, bringing its total to seven. Kenosha County also reported an increase of 49 cases since Monday to 311 total cases as of Thursday. Two of those new cases were people who voted in person on April 7.

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit cautioned that there is no way to prove that these people caught the virus at the polls.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday that 257 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11 since the day prior. The previous day-to-day difference was four deaths.