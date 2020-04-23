Racine County golf courses to open Friday, 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County announced Thursday that both county-owned golf courses, Ives Grove in Yorkville and Browns Lake in Burlington, are set to reopen at 8 a.m. today.
This announcement came as health officials said that laboratories in Wisconsin are closing in on Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of being able to test nearly 100,000 people a week for the coronavirus, a key benchmark for further easing social distancing mandates.
The same update to Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order on Monday that allowed golf courses to reopen today also laid out a plan for reopening businesses. That plan calls for labs to be able to test at least 85,000 people a week for the virus as well as decreasing infections over a 14-day period.
Labs would have to be able to test about 12,140 people a day to meet the 85,000 capacity mark. State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during a video conference that 48 labs are now testing Wisconsin patients and their daily capacity stands at 10,937.
Courses open with restrictions
In accordance with Evers’ updated Safer at Home order, all tee times and pre-payment at Racine County golf courses must be made online through Ivesgrovegl.com or brownslakegc.com. No in-person payment will be accepted, according to a Thursday press release from County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
Clubhouses will be closed, except for limited access to restrooms, and golf carts are prohibited. No food or drink service will be provided. Under the current executive order, all driving ranges will remain closed.
Thursday’s numbers
Cases of COVID-19 across the state continued to rise on Thursday. More than 200 new cases since the previous day were reported on Thursday afternoon.
No new deaths were reported in Racine County as of Thursday afternoon, but one new death was reported in Kenosha County, bringing its total to seven. Kenosha County also reported an increase of 49 cases since Monday to 311 total cases as of Thursday. Two of those new cases were people who voted in person on April 7.
Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit cautioned that there is no way to prove that these people caught the virus at the polls.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday that 257 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11 since the day prior. The previous day-to-day difference was four deaths.
There were 5,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 207 more than on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases in all of Racine County had reached 225 as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of 12 cases since Wednesday. There were 73 probable cases in the county at that time as well.
There were 1,318 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Thursday afternoon, making up 26% of confirmed cases.
A total of 51,456 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
Racine County began reporting probable cases on Monday in addition to confirmed cases. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 113 confirmed and 33 probable cases with the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which includes Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point. There were 112 confirmed cases and 40 probable cases in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county. There have been four deaths within the city Health Department’s jurisdiction and six within the rest of the county for a total of 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Racine County is defining probable cases as: ”symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
Within the city, as of Thursday afternoon, there were 78 active cases, 16 hospitalized cases and 27 recovered cases.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported: 294 confirmed cases in Kenosha County with six total deaths; 100 in Walworth County with seven total deaths; 280 in Waukesha County with one additional death for a total of 14; and 2,382 confirmed cases in Milwaukee County.
There have been 150 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by eight since Wednesday.
Small business grants
The City of Racine has made an additional $650,000 available to small businesses located within its boundaries and are hurting because of COVID-19 closures. Grants will be awarded in amounts between $2,000 and $6,500. The applications for these grants must be submitted by 4 p.m. April 29.
Applications and questions should be directed to SmallBusinessGrants@CityofRacine.org or 262-822-7487. Full program details are posted at cityofracine.org/CDV/RFP/ or racinecoronavirus.org.
Dog parks to open, campground limits set
Also today, Racine County dog parks, including the Jean M. Jacobson Dog Park at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and the Karen A. Nelson Dog Park at Quarry Lake Park in Mount Pleasant, will open by 8 a.m. after the completion of maintenance.
Delagrave also announced on Thursday that on May 1, Racine County campgrounds at Cliffside Park in Caledonia and Sanders Park in Mount Pleasant, which had been closed for the winter, will reopen. The comfort stations will be open for use by campers. All group campsites remain closed until further notice and no reservations for group campsites will be taken at this time. Camping reservations can be made online at realracine.com/hotels/camping.
All visitors to outdoor facilities must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing and should not visit facilities if they are sick. Racine County staff will monitor golf courses, dog parks and campgrounds for compliance with social distancing orders.
All buildings at Racine County parks, including restroom facilities, will remain closed, as will playgrounds.
Jill Tatge-Rozell of the Kenosha News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
