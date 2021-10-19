Racine County Food Bank joins Partnership for a Healthier America initiative

RACINE — The Racine County Food Bank has joined the Partnership for a Healthier America’s Healthy Hunger Relief initiative to further uplift the health and well-being of the Racine Community, the food bank announced Tuesday.
The Racine County Food Bank will work with PHA, the national nonprofit organization fighting for food equity formed in conjunction with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to address hunger, malnutrition and chronic disease by increasing the supply of healthier options and decreasing the supply of unhealthy options.
“PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief partners serve as the foundation of our mission to transform the food landscape in pursuit of food equity,” said Nancy Roman, president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America in a release. “Through our work together, we’re ensuring that communities and families all across the country have access to healthier, high-quality, culturally relevant and nutritious foods.”
The Racine County Food Bank, along with 29 other new Healthy Hunger Relief partners, will receive support from PHA to implement a comprehensive nutrition ranking system, developed by experts at Healthy Eating Research, over the next two years. In addition, PHA will provide technical assistance to help partners understand the nutritional quality of their inventory and make strategic decisions within and across food categories to improve nutritional quality, enhancing food equity for the communities they serve.
The Racine County Food Bank has received $70,000 in grant funding from PHA to establish the foundation needed to implement a nutrition ranking system and to support the distribution of nutritionally dense fresh produce.
“RCFB continuously strives to provide healthy, nutritious food to our affiliates,” stated Racine County Food Bank Executive Director Dan Taivalkoski. “Our partnership with PHA will enable us to increase our capacity for distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables and better monitor the shelf stable products that we purchase to be sure we’re getting the most nutritional bang for the buck.”
PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief initiative currently works with 28 partners, reaches more than 7 million Americans and has introduced 115 million pounds of healthy food into the emergency food system, while removing 19 million pounds of low nutrition food.
By welcoming 30 new partners to the program like the Racine County Food Bank, PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief work will double in reach and span across 18 states, impacting more than 14 million Americans with good food. PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief work is now in 30% of all food banks across the country.
PHA made a commitment last month to provide 50 million servings of vegetables, fruits and legumes to food-insecure families by 2025. PHA’s work with its Healthy Hunger Relief partners is part of this broader effort to shift the food supply available in disadvantaged communities as the organization works to improve food equity across the country.