Racine County Food Bank joins Partnership for a Healthier America initiative

The Racine County Food Bank has received $70,000 in grant funding from PHA to establish the foundation needed to implement a nutrition ranking system and to support the distribution of nutritionally dense fresh produce.

“RCFB continuously strives to provide healthy, nutritious food to our affiliates,” stated Racine County Food Bank Executive Director Dan Taivalkoski. “Our partnership with PHA will enable us to increase our capacity for distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables and better monitor the shelf stable products that we purchase to be sure we’re getting the most nutritional bang for the buck.”

PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief initiative currently works with 28 partners, reaches more than 7 million Americans and has introduced 115 million pounds of healthy food into the emergency food system, while removing 19 million pounds of low nutrition food.

By welcoming 30 new partners to the program like the Racine County Food Bank, PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief work will double in reach and span across 18 states, impacting more than 14 million Americans with good food. PHA’s Healthy Hunger Relief work is now in 30% of all food banks across the country.