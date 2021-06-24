Racine County Fairgrounds will host Fireworks Fest Friday, Saturday

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Fairgrounds will be hosting a new music and fireworks show this weekend to support charities and highlight local businesses.

The event, called Fireworks Fest, was organized by sponsors Danny Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats and Catering; Keith Mann, owner of Dead Mann’s Saloon; and Thomas Casper, owner of Casper’s Pyrotechnics.

Fireworks Fest will take place on Friday and Saturday and will allow two charities to be stationed at the event to raise funds for their causes.

The event will feature Band of Blue, an organization dedicated to supporting families of deceased police officers, on Friday. On Saturday, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, an organization focused on helping homeless and at-risk veterans get back on their feet in part through its tiny-houses Veterans Village in Racine, will be there.

Additionally, the festival will provide activities like axe throwing, bouncy houses and a fireworks show played in sync to live bands.

“We felt like everyone loves fireworks,” Johnson said. “Both days are going to showcase fireworks that have never been shown in Wisconsin before.”