Wednesday, July 25
Noon to close – ride wristband for $25
8:30 am Judging – Open Class Poultry
9:00 am Judging – Jr. Horse English Discipline, Rabbits
9:30 am Judging – Jr. Dairy; Poultry Showmanship
10 am Poultry Photo Judging contest
Noon Official Opening of the Racine County Fair -
Center Stage
Noon Judging—Jr. Horticulture, Flowers, Foods, Cake Decorating
1:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building
2:00 pm Judging – Open Class Dairy
2:00 pm LEGO building competitions
2:00 pm Crowning of Little King/Queen – Center Stage
3:00 pm Goats on Parade – Goat Barn
4:00 pm Junior Class Swine Showmanship
4:00 pm Crowning of Fairest of Fair – Center Stage
4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage
6:30 pm Truck and Tractor Pull -Grandstand
6:00 pm Fair Idol Semi Finals – Center Stage
7:30 pm Bardog Sitter – Activity Building
8:00 pm FM Rodeo – Center Stage
Thursday, July 26
Children’s Day
Noon to close – ride wristband for $25
Noon – 5 p.m.—ride wristband for $20
8:30 am Rooster Crowing Contest
9:00 am Judging Jr. Horse – Western Discipline
9:00 am Judging – Jr. Swine
9:30 am Children’s Activities – Hospitality Tent
11:00 am Kiddie Tractor pull registration – Children’s area
11:30 am Kiddie Tractor pull – Children’s Area
Noon Matt Meyers—Center Stage
1:00 pm Children’s Cream Puff Eating Contest
4-6 and 7-10 year olds- Farm Bureau Building
Pre- registration required
4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building
4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage
6:30 pm Fair Night Photo Shoot
7:00 pm ATV Races – Grandstand—FREE
7:00 pm Battle of the Badges presentation – Center Stage
7:30 pm Rebel Grace – Activity Building
8:00 pm Dueling Pianos – Center Stage
Friday, July 27
4-H/FFA/Youth Day
Noon to close – ride wristband for $25
8:30 am Judging – Jr. Poultry
9:00 am Judging – Jr. Beef, Goats,
10:00 am Horse Educational/Demo Day
11:00 am Jr. Sheep Judging
Noon Sid Simo – Center Stage
2:00 pm Judging – Open Class Flower Arrangements
2:00 pm LEGO building competitions
2:00 pm Steve Meisner Polka Band- Activity building
Sponsored by Community State Bank
4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen –Youth building
4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage
5:30 pm Antique Tractor Parade – Grandstand
6:00 pm Fair Idol Final – Center stage
6:30 pm Truck and Tractor Pull – Grandstand
7:30 pm Stetsin & Lace – Activity Building
8:00 pm KOLTRANE – Center Stage
Saturday July 28
Noon to close – ride wristband for $25
9:00 am Horse Show – Gymkana-Horse Arena
9:30 am Livestock Auction – Sale Arena
Sale order: Beef, Swine, Goats Lambs
10:00 am Plant Health Advisers – Master Gardeners
Horticulture Building
10:30 am Dog Demonstrations – Showcase Stage
Noon Matt Meyers & Sid Simo – Center Stage
1:00 pm Log Sawing & Threshing Demonstrations –
Antique Tractor area
2:00 pm LEGO building competitions
3:00 pm Milk in the Bottle competition – Goat Barn
4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building
4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage
5:00 pm Burro Creek– Center Stage
7:30 pm Brecken Miles – Activity Building
8:00 pm JERROD NIEMANN AND
THOMPSON SQUARE—GRANDSTAND
$10.00 Grandstand Seating
$20.00 Bring your own chair track seating
$40.00 VIP Track Seating Includes chair
Order your tickets for Saturday’s Grandstand show online at www.racinecountyfair.com
8:00 pm Class of ’62 – Center Stage
Sunday July 29
Noon to close – ride wristband for $25
All rides $1.00 off
8:00 am Garden Tractor Pull – Grandstand
9:00 am United Methodist Churches Service
Center Stage
10:00 am Horse Fun show – Costume Class
11:00 am Cake Decorating for 4 to 7 yr olds- Park Pavilion
11:00 am Kids at Heart Cream Puff Eating contest
Farm Bureau building ages 13 and up
$5 registration fee benefits Ronald McDonald House
Noon Fur & Feather Sale – Small Animal Building
Noon Chocolate Dessert contest – Park Pavilion
1:00 pm Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Dairy/Beef Building
1:00 pm Log Sawing & threshing demonstration Antique
Tractor area
1:30 pm Fun & Fashionable Sheep – Sale Arena
1:45 pm Favorite Pie contest – Park Pavilion
2:00 pm Demo Derby – Grandstand
2:00 pm LEGO building competitions
2:30 pm Pie Auction – Park Pavilion
3:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Auction
3:00 pm KOLTRANE Duo – Center Stage
4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth Building
4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage
5:00 pm Genesee Depot – Activity Building
6:00 pm Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane—Center Stage
6:00 pm Demo Derby – Grandstand
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.