County Fair
A group of children race to eat their cream puffs at the Children’s Cream Puff Eating Competition at the Racine County Fair in 2017. The children's competition is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 26. A competition for those ages 13 and up is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, July 29. 

 JACK ZELLWEGER, Journal Times file photo

Wednesday, July 25

Noon to close – ride wristband for $25

8:30 am Judging – Open Class Poultry

9:00 am Judging – Jr. Horse English Discipline, Rabbits

9:30 am Judging – Jr. Dairy; Poultry Showmanship

10 am Poultry Photo Judging contest

Noon Official Opening of the Racine County Fair -

Center Stage

Noon Judging—Jr. Horticulture, Flowers, Foods, Cake Decorating

1:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building

2:00 pm Judging – Open Class Dairy

2:00 pm LEGO building competitions

2:00 pm Crowning of Little King/Queen – Center Stage

3:00 pm Goats on Parade – Goat Barn

4:00 pm Junior Class Swine Showmanship

4:00 pm Crowning of Fairest of Fair – Center Stage

4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage

6:30 pm Truck and Tractor Pull -Grandstand

6:00 pm Fair Idol Semi Finals – Center Stage

7:30 pm Bardog Sitter – Activity Building

8:00 pm FM Rodeo – Center Stage

Thursday, July 26

Children’s Day

Noon to close – ride wristband for $25

Noon – 5 p.m.—ride wristband for $20

8:30 am Rooster Crowing Contest

9:00 am Judging Jr. Horse – Western Discipline

9:00 am Judging – Jr. Swine

9:30 am Children’s Activities – Hospitality Tent

11:00 am Kiddie Tractor pull registration – Children’s area

11:30 am Kiddie Tractor pull – Children’s Area

Noon Matt Meyers—Center Stage

1:00 pm Children’s Cream Puff Eating Contest

4-6 and 7-10 year olds- Farm Bureau Building

Pre- registration required

4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building

4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage

6:30 pm Fair Night Photo Shoot

7:00 pm ATV Races – Grandstand—FREE

7:00 pm Battle of the Badges presentation – Center Stage

7:30 pm Rebel Grace – Activity Building

8:00 pm Dueling Pianos – Center Stage

Friday, July 27

4-H/FFA/Youth Day

Noon to close – ride wristband for $25

8:30 am Judging – Jr. Poultry

9:00 am Judging – Jr. Beef, Goats,

10:00 am Horse Educational/Demo Day

11:00 am Jr. Sheep Judging

Noon Sid Simo – Center Stage

2:00 pm Judging – Open Class Flower Arrangements

2:00 pm LEGO building competitions

2:00 pm Steve Meisner Polka Band- Activity building

Sponsored by Community State Bank

4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen –Youth building

4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage

5:30 pm Antique Tractor Parade – Grandstand

6:00 pm Fair Idol Final – Center stage

6:30 pm Truck and Tractor Pull – Grandstand

7:30 pm Stetsin & Lace – Activity Building

8:00 pm KOLTRANE – Center Stage

Saturday July 28

Noon to close – ride wristband for $25

9:00 am Horse Show – Gymkana-Horse Arena

9:30 am Livestock Auction – Sale Arena

Sale order: Beef, Swine, Goats Lambs

10:00 am Plant Health Advisers – Master Gardeners

Horticulture Building

10:30 am Dog Demonstrations – Showcase Stage

Noon Matt Meyers & Sid Simo – Center Stage

1:00 pm Log Sawing & Threshing Demonstrations –

Antique Tractor area

2:00 pm LEGO building competitions

3:00 pm Milk in the Bottle competition – Goat Barn

4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth building

4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage

5:00 pm Burro Creek– Center Stage

7:30 pm Brecken Miles – Activity Building

8:00 pm JERROD NIEMANN AND

THOMPSON SQUARE—GRANDSTAND

$10.00 Grandstand Seating

$20.00 Bring your own chair track seating

$40.00 VIP Track Seating Includes chair

Order your tickets for Saturday’s Grandstand show online at www.racinecountyfair.com

8:00 pm Class of ’62 – Center Stage

Sunday July 29

Noon to close – ride wristband for $25

All rides $1.00 off

8:00 am Garden Tractor Pull – Grandstand

9:00 am United Methodist Churches Service

Center Stage

10:00 am Horse Fun show – Costume Class

11:00 am Cake Decorating for 4 to 7 yr olds- Park Pavilion

11:00 am Kids at Heart Cream Puff Eating contest

Farm Bureau building ages 13 and up

$5 registration fee benefits Ronald McDonald House

Noon Fur & Feather Sale – Small Animal Building

Noon Chocolate Dessert contest – Park Pavilion

1:00 pm Hay Bale Throwing Contest – Dairy/Beef Building

1:00 pm Log Sawing & threshing demonstration Antique

Tractor area

1:30 pm Fun & Fashionable Sheep – Sale Arena

1:45 pm Favorite Pie contest – Park Pavilion

2:00 pm Demo Derby – Grandstand

2:00 pm LEGO building competitions

2:30 pm Pie Auction – Park Pavilion

3:00 pm Chainsaw Carving Auction

3:00 pm KOLTRANE Duo – Center Stage

4:00 pm Cookies with the Queen – Youth Building

4:30 pm Dog Demonstration – Showcase Stage

5:00 pm Genesee Depot – Activity Building

6:00 pm Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane—Center Stage

6:00 pm Demo Derby – Grandstand

