IF YOU GO

GENERAL ADMISSION

Adults 14 to 62, $10; seniors 62 & Up, $8; juniors 8 to 13, $6; children 7 Years & Under, free.

Bring 3 non perishable items and receive half off one adult admission 8 am – 5 pm Wednesday July 25

SEASON PASSES

5 Day Pass to the fair, $40

FAIR HOURS

Wed, July 25 – Sat, July 28 8 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sun, July 29 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

MIDWAY RIDE PROMOTION

Mega Band for $40 – Ride all day, everyday

includes admission for one day.

On sale July 2-24 only at all Community State Bank locations.

$25 ride wristband on sale daily during the Fair.