Racine County Fair junior livestock show goes on

“I think it was an amazing thing to come and be able to see and watch him be able to show and help him through showing,” Jessica said of her brother. “Because the fair really is all about family and the learning process that goes along with it.”

Ean said he is unsure what degree education will play in his future, but knows he will end up going back home to work on the farm, saying, “it always comes back to home.”

Jessica and Ean were both grateful to be on the fairgrounds this year, despite the “different atmosphere” resulting from the lack of attendees and vendors.

“I feel very lucky to be able to show this year because of all the craziness that is going on,” Ean said. “I feel really lucky that so many people pushed for this — it’s just a really great experience to have.”

Ean returned to the fairgrounds Thursday and won Champion and Reserve Champion Dairy steer.

