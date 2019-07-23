YORKVILLE — The Racine County Fair returns for its 96th edition of “An Udderly Good Time” from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at the county fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
The days will be filled with fair fun such as carnival games, rides, petting zoos, live music and more.
Fair admissions:
General admission
- $10 Adults (14 to 62)
- $8 Seniors (62 and older)
- $6 Juniors (8 to 13)
- Free Children (7 and younger)
On opening day, Wednesday, bring three nonperishable food items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and receive one adult admission at half price.
Season passes
- $40 Five day pass to the fair
Midway Ride Promotion
- $40 Mega Band — Ride all day, everyday. Includes fair admission for one day. On sale until 5 p.m. Tuesday at all Community State Bank locations in Racine County.
- $25 Ride Wristband — on sale daily during the fair
Fair highlights
This year’s County Fair headliner is country singer Granger Smith. Smith began his career at age 14 when he taught himself how to play the guitar. A year later he was performing at small town stages around Texas and produced his first album at 19.
Smith’s album “Dirt Road Driveway” made No. 1 on the country charts in 2013. Smith will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grandstand. Opening for Smith is his “alter ego,” Earl Dibbles Jr. Concert admission is $10 for grandstand seating, $20 for track seating and $40 for reserved VIP track seating (chair included).
The crowning of the Fairest of the Fair will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Center Stage following the opening ceremony. Five young women will compete for the crown to see who is the fairest of them all. This year’s contestants are Rachel Wenman of Burlington, Jennifer Hinkel of Franklin, Isabella Nelsen of Racine, Krystle Henningfeld of Union Grove and Jessica Noble of Burlington.
The popular truck and tractor pulls make a return to the fair as well as the annual demo derby. truck and tractor pulls are scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The demo derby is set to take place twice at 2 and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Both events will take place at the Grandstand and are free with purchase of general admission.
New at this year’s fair is Lambeau Field Live, appearing daily form 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Meet Packer alumni Santana Dotson Wednesday to Friday and Nick Collins Saturday and Sunday as the Packers celebrate 100 seasons of football. The exhibit is free to all fair-goers and will include fun for all ages.
There will be a question-and-answer and photo session with the Packers alumni, interactive Play 60 opportunities for kids and Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame satellite locations. Attendees can also experience a one-of-a-kind immersive virtual reality experience presented by Patrick Cudahy. There is also a chance to win Packers prizes such as tickets and merchandise by registering for Packers Pass at packers.com/passregister or through the Packers App.
Also new to the Racine County Fair is the Neverless Nocks acrobat show. According to the group’s website, the Neverless Nocks are descendants of the Swiss circus family Nock and are among the most respected aerial stunt artists in the world. Their performances around the world have set records for enthusiastic public response, attendance and publicity. Performances take place daily at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
