Racine County Fair board to make final decision tonight
Racine County Fair board to make final decision tonight

Racine County Fair 2019
Christina Lieffring

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Racine County Ag Society is set to make a final decision at a board meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. The fair is tentatively planning for July 29 through August 2.

“With the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the Racine County Ag Society board of directors is continually monitoring the situation in Racine County,” read the fair website’s landing page. “The health and safety of volunteers, fairgoers, exhibitors, and vendors is always our top priority.  At this time, we are still making preparations for the 98th Racine County Fair and we will keep everyone informed as decisions are made.”

This year would be the Racine County Fair’s 98th year with the theme being“Hop to It.”

The Kenosha County Fair would have celebrated it’s 100th year, but canceled amid COVID-19 health concerns. Typically, the event would bring around 50,000 guests, according to the press release.  As of Monday evening, the countdown on their homepage is at 428 days until the Centennial Celebration, as the 2021 Kenosha County Fair will take place August 18-22.

While the mission of the fair is to provide the community “educational, social, cultural and economic opportunities as well as to preserve and promote agriculture,” the safety of all in attendance is the top priority, according to the press release.

“The safety of the Kenosha County Fair guests, exhibitors, vendors, volunteers and employees is always the highest priority in planning the fair every year,” read the press release.  “The on-going COVID-19 situation and the uncertainties that exist because of it, make it impossible to guarantee that safety this year.”

Walworth County Fair is still on schedule. It is the biggest county fair in the state, and according to the grounds general Manager, Larrry Gaffey, there will be additional precautions in place. These precautions include additional hand sanitizer stations and non-contact payment methods.

