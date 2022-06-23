Racine County expands youth summer jobs class

RACINE — Racine County is kicking off year two of its Youth Summer Jobs initiative with an expanded cohort.

The Youth Summer Jobs program is aimed at improving outcomes for youth of color and launched this year on June 13, announced a news release from the county.

Last year, the inaugural class was approximately 25 area youth. Participants gained paid work experience, high school credit and some skill training in financial management, resume writing, interview preparation and career mentorship.

This year, the county brought together over 32 companies and nonprofit organizations to employ more than 100 kids. Priority was given to youth of color and individuals in youth justice diversion. The program continues through Aug. 5.

“We are proud to invest in the success of our young people in Racine County,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in the release. “This initiative is a win-win for our community, as it employs and empowers young people while preparing them to lead the way for our region’s workforce of the future. I am grateful for the continued support from area businesses and nonprofit partners.”

Youth employment has been shown in studies to improve graduation rates and lifetime wages, while also reducing involvement in the juvenile justice system.

“I am excited to see the evolution of this program and the positive impact it will have on our community,” stated Racine County’s Youth Vocational Coordinator Karen Goodwin. “By the end of summer, our expectation is these young people receive a potentially life-changing experience; one that prepares them for the future and introduces them to a world of possibilities.”

