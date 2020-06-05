Racine County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

“The death of George Floyd was a stain on the many, many outstanding law enforcement officers that we have the privilege of seeing up-close every day, and has again shined a light on the disproportionate impact that use of force has on African-Americans, and African-American men in particular. Know that your local public servants work tirelessly to protect you and I watched in awe and admiration of our local first responders this week – dispatchers, law enforcement, emergency management, crisis workers, and countless others. Also know that many of the very same local law enforcement officials who have sacrificed their own health and comfort to lead and staff the Emergency Operations Center, arrange alternative housing and supplies for the most vulnerable populations, work prolonged shifts while prioritizing the distribution of PPE to medical personnel over themselves, have stood at the front lines to allow peaceful protests to occur.